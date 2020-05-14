Jamie captioned two professional photos of Doug, herself and the new baby, "He's HERE! And he's clearly a very good listener! We served him his eviction notice and within 24 hours he vacated the premises!"
"I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with @babyboyhehner. I truly have the best FRANS!" Jamie continued.
"All of your love and support hasn't gone unnoticed. And all that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED! He's snuggling on my chest perfectly calm & content as I write this caption to you!"
"I'm sorry I wasn't able to go 'live' [on Instagram] longer -- I was in so much pain during contractions and this labor happened so fast! I wanted to really focus on my breathing and being one with my son.ï¸ Within 6 hours he was OUT!"
Jamie added she and Doug are so "excited" about their "precious son's arrival."
"I HAVE SO MUCH MORE I WANT TO SHARE WITH YOU but it's almost 11:30 pm and I'm EXHAUSTED! Thank you soooo much again! We love you!" Jamie concluded.
On Thursday, Jamie shared a video of Hayes snuggled in her arms.
"I cannot put him down. I won't let him go. I am so in love with him," Jamie said.
Hayes arrived at 3:37PM and measured 21 inches long, Peoplereported. He now joins his big sister Henley Grace, who turns 3 in August 2020.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"He's so perfect. He looks just like his big sister Gracie," the couple told People in a statement. "We're in this together. You and me, baby Hayes!"
Jamie took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo of her large baby bump, writing, "Sweet baby Hayes has been living RENT FREE for 40 weeks & 1 day! It's time he comes out and starts paying back rent! Snuggles, baby smiles, and sloppy baby kisses are acceptable forms of payment!"
"I *loooove* my bump & feeling him move inside me. I'm cherishing these last moments of him hearing every beat of my heart, every breath I take & feeling ALL my love...BUT, I don't know HOW he's still in there? For the last 3 weeks I've been thinking 'any day now'....At this point I feel like I'm going to be pregnant forever!"
Jamie revealed hours later on her Instagram Stories she was having contractions at 40 weeks and two days pregnant.
Following their stint on Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred onMarried at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jamie and Doug also later starred on Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017.
Jamie now serves as the host of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, the show's post-episode discussion show that also airs on Lifetime, and she and Doug often appear on Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, which features former MAFS couples offering commentary on encore broadcasts of the show.
Jamie and Doug shared an update on their relationship and Jamie's second pregnancy with fans on Lifetime's two-hour special Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, an "ultimate series reunion" hosted by Kevin Frazier that aired in late April on Lifetime.