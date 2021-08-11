"We're not giving up on each other -- not now, not ever," Jamie, 35, began in the caption.
"TBH, sitting in the car in a random parking lot crying -- like the hard ugly cry with snotty noses & hiccups -- was not at all what I intended on sharing today... but here we are."
The picture was apparently taken after Jamie and Doug ended a much-needed call with their therapist.
"We just finished a heated call w our therapist. It started w anger, yelling, blaming..but ended w us holding each other & trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER...gosh, a good therapist is everything!" Jamie gushed, trying to keep it "100" with her followers.
"I had planned on sharing more 'body positive' content to encourage my girlfraaans on here to find confidence, love, & strength from within...but [honestly], right now I feel like that just isn't my own reality."
Jamie said she isn't going to try to pretend to be something she's not or hide her feelings.
"I'm not gonna slap a smile on my face and pop up a pretty picture if that's not my true reality...that feels so fake and wrong," Jamie explained.
"Ive never been one to curate my ig 'page' to be aesthetically pleasing...not because I didn't try to bc at one point I def did. But that's just not me. I'm a multifaceted, ever-changing person who is a complete mess at times"
And Jamie said as of lately, she feels like she's been "a mess ALL of the time."
But on a brighter note, Jamie continued in her post, "I'm a fighter. I have been since the day I was born & my mama had plans to adopt me out. The couple was at the hospital ready to take me home but my mom said she took 'one look' at me and knew she had to keep me."
Jamie said she was "legit born a fighter" and will fight for those she cares about.
"I will fight for YOU. (I freaking love my girlfrans. I have the BEST community on my lil corner of the gram! You are so loving and supportive & I will always love & support you back! 100)," Jamie wrote.
"I will fight for my close friends....I don't have many but the ones I do have are rock solid. I will fight for my family! I mean, sometimes more than they even want me to."
Jamie went on to reveal, "But right now, I'm fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME."
"When I get to the other side of this battle I will be back here fighting for YOU and for all of US WOMEN again. But any good fighter knows you gotta focus on one battle at a time," Jamie concluded.
"Thank you for always standing in my corner & cheering me on ... I love you! Truly! #bestfrans #marriedlife #marriagegoals #husbandandwife."
In late May, Jamie admitted she and Doug were going through a "rough patch" in their marriage and she had recently overcome "a mental breakdown."
"Here we are today -- 7 years married & we're going through another pretty rough patch. (Who isn't after a global pandemic?!)" Jamie captioned a slideshow of photos and videos through the years on Instagram at the time.
"I almost didn't share this here on my personal page. The weaker side of me wanted to kinda just hide it. I've never liked talking about mental illness or thoughts of suicide bc it's not who I want to be."
Jamie recalled having a "painful" conversation about reaching her "lowest point" with life coach and relationship expert Dr. Gertrude.
"I had this mental breakdown a couple weeks ago and since then Doug & I have been really trying," Jamie insisted.
"We aren't giving up on each other. So yeah, our grass isn't always green. But we both vowed to water the ish outta it til it's vibrant with life again. #marriedlife."
On the May 17 episode of Jamie and Doug's Hot Marriage, Cool Parents podcast, Jamie -- who revealed she has two therapists and takes medication for her emotional issues -- explained how she had been feeling "overstressed, overworked, misunderstood and depleted."
Viewers could hear Jamie choking back her tears as she said she felt "an immense amount of guilt" when she spends time working and filming reality shows rather than focusing on her children.
Jamie also said she believes her tough childhood in which she had to raise her younger siblings has had a huge negative impact on her current relationships.
"I often tell Doug that I feel like I have no one in my life, and not even him... who really cares me and loves me without needing something from me in return," Jamie said, adding that she wants so many children because they'll always love her unconditionally.
"I don't even feel like [Doug] loves me," she added, "but maybe that stems from me not loving me."
But the spouses have experienced their fair share of heartbreak and adversity.
Just last month, Jamie and Doug paid tribute to their beloved first child Johnathan on what would have been his fifth birthday. Jamie had delivered her son at 17 weeks when she was only four months pregnant.
In addition to starring on Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred on Married at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.
Jamie and Doug also later starred on Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017 but didn't last.
Jamie now serves as the host of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, the show's post-episode discussion show that also airs on Lifetime, and she and Doug also currently appear on Season 3 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam on Lifetime.