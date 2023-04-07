"We've been married for 9 years," Jamie wrote in a joint Wednesday Instagram post with Doug, along with a mind-blown emoji.
"NINE full years. That's nearly a full decade! I kinda can't even believe it -- feels like it was just yesterday I was hunched over in my wedding dress having a panic attack before our wedding reception."
Jamie continued, "The BEST thing about marriage is that you have a life-long partner who stays by your side through thick and thin. You ride every high TOGETHER. And you hold *each other* at every low."
Jamie is apparently proud she and Doug proved the haters wrong.
"I've gotta tell ya, NO ONE believed we'd make it when they heard how we met (at the altar)," she noted. "And there were many times we wondered if we'd make it ourselves.... Well, I wondered. Not Doug."
Jamie revealed that her "sweet" husband "has never doubted" their relationship "for one second," adding, "He knew from the moment we laid eyes on each other, introduced ourselves in front of our wedding guests & then said 'I do' without knowing each other's last names that we'd make it."
"I don't even know how he had that kinda faith?!" Jamie gushed.
"I'm so thankful to God, The Universe and everyone at Married At First Sight for putting us together. We gotta re-watch our season bc we haven't watched it since it aired 9 years ago! It'll be so fun to go down memory lane again."
The former Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host concluded her caption by writing, "I'm so curious if anyone else out there met their partner in a wild, unique way? We definitely can't be the only odd balls... PS did you watch our season? We were season 1 of #marriedatfirstsight."
Jamie also posted a video of scenes from their Married at First Sight season, including clips of Jamie beginning to crush on her husband.
Jamie wasn't initially attracted to her husband, and so she had doubts the relationship was going to last. However, she became attracted to his personality and his willingness to be there for her and fight for their marriage.
As a result, Jamie and Doug opted to stay together on "Decision Day," and they went on to start a family.
The couple revealed in early 2021 they had begun trying for a third child, but then Jamie shared in August of that year they had decided to put Baby No. 3 "on the back burner" while they worked on strengthening their marriage.
The spouses have experienced their fair share of heartbreak and adversity, which they've overcome together.
Jamie and Doug lost their first-born child Johnathan in 2016. Jamie had delivered her son at 17 weeks when she was only four months pregnant.
In addition to starring on Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred on Married at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.
Jamie and Doug also later starred on Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017 but didn't last.