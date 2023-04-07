Married at First Sight couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have celebrated another big milestone in their relationship since meeting as strangers on the show's first season.

Jamie and Doug, who have two children together, just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 5.

"We've been married for 9 years," Jamie wrote in a joint Wednesday Instagram post with Doug, along with a mind-blown emoji.

"NINE full years. That's nearly a full decade! I kinda can't even believe it -- feels like it was just yesterday I was hunched over in my wedding dress having a panic attack before our wedding reception."

Jamie continued, "The BEST thing about marriage is that you have a life-long partner who stays by your side through thick and thin. You ride every high TOGETHER. And you hold *each other* at every low."

Jamie is apparently proud she and Doug proved the haters wrong.

"I've gotta tell ya, NO ONE believed we'd make it when they heard how we met (at the altar)," she noted. "And there were many times we wondered if we'd make it ourselves.... Well, I wondered. Not Doug."

Jamie revealed that her "sweet" husband "has never doubted" their relationship "for one second," adding, "He knew from the moment we laid eyes on each other, introduced ourselves in front of our wedding guests & then said 'I do' without knowing each other's last names that we'd make it."

"I don't even know how he had that kinda faith?!" Jamie gushed.

"I'm so thankful to God, The Universe and everyone at Married At First Sight for putting us together. We gotta re-watch our season bc we haven't watched it since it aired 9 years ago! It'll be so fun to go down memory lane again."

The former Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host concluded her caption by writing, "I'm so curious if anyone else out there met their partner in a wild, unique way? We definitely can't be the only odd balls... PS did you watch our season? We were season 1 of #marriedatfirstsight."

Jamie also posted a video of scenes from their Married at First Sight season, including clips of Jamie beginning to crush on her husband.
"Nine years ago, we were on our honeymoon wondering if it was ever going to work out," Jamie says in the footage, standing next to her man.

"I started crushing on you hardcore, but I was keeping it a secret."

Doug then admits, "I was always crushing on you."

"And here we are nine years later," Jamie notes.

"And we couldn't be happier," Doug concludes.

Jamie and Doug tied the knot on Married at First Sight's first season, which aired in Summer 2014.

Jamie wasn't initially attracted to her husband, and so she had doubts the relationship was going to last. However, she became attracted to his personality and his willingness to be there  for her and fight for their marriage.

As a result, Jamie and Doug opted to stay together on "Decision Day," and they went on to start a family.

Jamie and Doug are parents of son Hendrix Douglas, who was born in May 2020, and daughter Henley Grace, who turns 6 on August 22.

The couple revealed in early 2021 they had begun trying for a third child, but then Jamie shared in August of that year they had decided to put Baby No. 3 "on the back burner" while they worked on strengthening their marriage.

The spouses have experienced their fair share of heartbreak and adversity, which they've overcome together.

Jamie and Doug lost their first-born child Johnathan in 2016. Jamie had delivered her son at 17 weeks when she was only four months pregnant.

Following the tragedy, Jamie went on to suffer a chemical pregnancy and another miscarriage.

In addition to starring on Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred on Married at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.

Jamie and Doug also later starred on Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017 but didn't last.

Jamie then served as the host of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, the show's post-episode discussion show that also airs on Lifetime, but she has since been replaced by Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Jamie and Doug also appeared on Season 3 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam on Lifetime.

