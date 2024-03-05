"This is the biggest news I think I've ever had in my entire life," Jamie says in the video, before her husband adds, "It's wild!"
Jamie gushes, "It's beyond my wildest imagination. I can't even fathom that this is happening to us."
"It's not something I thought, at all, would be in my future," Doug notes.
"Well, I was hoping it'd be in mine!" Jamie notes with a laugh. "Please continue to pray and send us positive vibes... I'm a lot scared, to be honest."
Footage proceeded to show Jamie having a 3-D ultrasound, during which she spots two sacs.
"Are you kidding me? Oh my God, are you kidding me?! Is it twins?" Jamie asks the ultrasound technician.
The technician replies, "Possibly."
"Oh my gosh, I wish my husband was here!" Jamie exclaims while crying and grabbing the technician's arm.
Jamie then decided to wait to continue the ultrasound until her husband arrived so he could see for himself.
"I'm a little shocked!" Jamie cries.
Once Doug showed up at the appointment, he took a look at the image and appeared very surprised.
"Are you kidding?! What?! What?" Doug asks.
Jamie then had another ultrasound to confirm that there were two sacs, since it was early in Jamie's pregnancy, and the video ended with Jamie calling her twins a "dream come true" and saying they're hoping to hear two heartbeats the following week.
Jamie and Doug also asked for support and prayers.
"My little sister and brother are twins, but my mom said it'd skip my generation and go to my kiddos, so I never expected I'd end up with twins!" Jamie toldPeople.
"After 3+ years of trying, we didn't think we could be any more excited than simply finding out we are finally pregnant again and the pregnancy is healthy. BUT TWO! We are over the moon excited (and a wee bit scared! Ha!)"
Jamie mentioned how it's been "a long journey" to get to this point.
"But I really believe that everything does happen in God's perfect timing," Jamie concluded.
On Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie wasn't initially attracted to her husband, and so she had doubts the relationship was going to last. However, she became attracted to his personality and his willingness to support her and fight for their marriage.
As a result, Jamie and Doug opted to stay together on "Decision Day," and they went on to start a family.
The couple revealed in early 2021 they had begun trying for a third child, but then Jamie shared in August of that year they had decided to put Baby No. 3 "on the back burner" while they worked on strengthening their marriage.
The spouses have experienced their fair share of heartbreak and adversity, which they've overcome together.
Jamie and Doug lost their first-born child Johnathan in 2016. Jamie had delivered her son at 17 weeks when she was only four months pregnant.
In addition to starring on Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred on Married at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.
Jamie and Doug also later starred on Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017 but didn't last.