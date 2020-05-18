Jamie and Doug announced their son's name is officially Hendrix Douglas Hehner, who was born on Wednesday, May 13. The couple apparently thought Hendrix is a better fit after actually meeting their little boy.
"We wanted to share the big news with you guys first... Honestly, the minute we had our son, the minute he came out, I looked at him -- I mean, the first time I looked at him, I almost called him Hendrix," Jamie, 33, explained to fans.
"That was like a top name for him... I didn't say anything because we were filming and I was like, 'Oh my God, I almost called him the wrong name! That's terrible!"
"I called him Hendrix right away," Doug, 36, added.
Jamie and Doug had decided on Hayes before their baby was born, but they apparently weren't totally sold on the name.
"We were just like, 'We've got to just decide,'" Doug said in the video.
"We felt kind of pressured to make a decision on what his name was going to be because I wanted to bond with him. I really do think you bond a little bit better. I did with Gracie anyways, knowing her name," Jamie said, referencing the couple's two-year-old daughter Henley Grace.
"And when you have a baby inside you and you just call it 'baby boy,' I don't know, it doesn't feel [like the] same connection. So I was like, 'Let's decide, what are we naming our son?' We decided on Hayes Douglas. We love the name Hayes... Hayes, there was no meaning, we just genuinely loved it."
So what changed their minds? Not only did Jamie and Doug love the name Hendrix all along, but Jamie said a naming-expert appeared on the couple's podcast Hot Marriage Cool Parents and shared some news that tugged at their heartstrings.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"Hendrix is loosely tied with our angel baby, Johnathan," Jamie said, referring to the couple's first child whom they lost at 17 weeks in 2016. "We try to honor him and keep him in our lives."
Doug then assured fans, "So it's officially Hendrix, everybody. We did the birth certificate... And Henley is adjusting fantastically."
"The day that I was due, there was actually a rainbow... It only popped out for a hot minute, but I was like, 'What are the chances there's a rainbow on your due date?' I haven't seen a rainbow in I don't know how long," Jamie shared.
Doug chimed in, "I don't know why we chose Hayes to begin with now."
The couple settled on Hendrix on Saturday when they had to fill out their son's birth certificate, and Jamie gushed toPeople that her newborn is "perfect" and looks just like Henley.
The couple initially announced Hayes as their son's name last month, saying they had gone back and forth with names for their "little guy" for a while. However, Jamie and Doug said they were settled on choosing an "H" name.
ADVERTISEMENT
Following their stint on Married at First Sight's first season, Jamie and Doug co-starred onMarried at First Sight: The First Year, a spinoff which continued to follow the two MAFS Season 1 couples who opted to remain together during their first year of marriage.
Jamie and Doug also later starred onMarried at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, their own spinoff which premiered in December 2017.
Jamie now serves as the host of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, the show's post-episode discussion show that also airs on Lifetime, and she and Doug often appear on Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, which features former MAFS couples offering commentary on encore broadcasts of the show.
Jamie and Doug shared an update on their relationship and Jamie's latest pregnancy with fans on Lifetime's two-hour special Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, an "ultimate series reunion" hosted by Kevin Frazier that aired in late April on Lifetime.