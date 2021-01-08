After choosing to stay married on "Decision Day," Elizabeth and Jamie left Charlotte and moved into a San Francisco apartment in September 2019, and about a year later, the couple packed up their belongings again and relocated to Santa Barbara in order to experience new things and opportunities.
Elizabeth and Jamie appeared on Wednesday night's Married at First Sight: Kickoff Special and gave viewers an update on married life and how they've been doing since their latest move.
"I think we've been really good. We've just been handling the pandemic. We moved out of San Francisco, and so we just settled in Santa Barbara," Elizabeth revealed to host Kevin Frazier.
Jamie shared, "We just didn't have any room, any space, to like spread out. So now we actually have a home and a backyard."
"It's so weird, like, we're not city people anymore!" Elizabeth said.
"I know, that's really strange," Jamie agreed.
"I never thought I'd see the day," Elizabeth added.
The Married at First Sight: Kickoff Special also showed home footage of Elizabeth and Jamie gushing about their new digs in Santa Barbara.
"Yay! Should we show them?!" Elizabeth asked before giving fans a glimpse of their kitchen.
"Oh my gosh, we're here," Jamie said with a big smile.
"Yes! We have made it to Santa Barbara, you guys!" Elizabeth gleefully added.
Jamie then explained, "We're close to the beach and we can see the ocean from our home."
"I'm excited," Elizabeth noted. "This is a great new chapter."
Jamie concluded, "It's like we're actually a full married couple now."
In the Season 1 finale of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Elizabeth and Jamie took a little trip to Santa Barbara after both recovering from coronavirus, and Elizabeth said the place really won her over and she could envision a life there.
Jamie didn't want to move away from Silicon Valley because of his job, because he predicted he wouldn't hear the end of it from his wife, who had fallen in love with the beach and nature.
Once Elizabeth and Jamie returned to Silicon Valley, they were facing the fires in California and couldn't even go outside for a walk due to the smoke.
Elizabeth therefore asked Jamie if he'd be willing to move to Santa Barbara together, even though that would mean breaking the lease on their apartment.
Jamie, although he works remotely, was hesitant about the idea and told his wife they could "think about it."
But Jamie knew Elizabeth had her heart set on Santa Barbara and wasn't going to give up, so he ultimately told her, "I love you, and I have already spoken with the apartment manager, and they're going to let us out of our lease. We just have to give them a little bit of notice and have to pay a termination fee."
"Why are you so good to me?!" Elizabeth gushed.
Jamie looked forward to living on the coast, and then Elizabeth ripped up their lease.
Elizabeth and Jamie were already settled into their new home in late October, when Elizabeth posted a photo of herself posing by the water on Instagram.
"It's the end of October and out here in shorts. This Santa Barbara weather is something I can get used to. I sometimes look out to the mountains and wonder wow how did I even end up here. But right now that doesn't matter," Elizabeth captioned the picture.
"Right now what matters is that I'm here and I love this place!!!! It gorgeous, cute, quaint, and a breath of fresh air from large city life!"
"It's taken me a while to accept that will not be my normal anymore," she continued. "The new normal is calm and slow pace. I'm going to learn this new life and I will love it ! #santabarbara #newnormal #newlife #nomorecity."
And then on November 6, Elizabeth gushed about her new home again.
"Just hanging out in my secret garden planning out new content and YouTube's," Elizabeth wrote alongside a pretty selfie.
"I'm so ready to share the new life we have here in Santa Barbara! Enjoy this beautiful Friday we have been blessed with! I'm reminding everyone today to appreciate everything that brings you joy right now. We all deserve it ! #fridaymood #californialove."
Elizabeth and Jamie were crazy about each other, as well as sexually attracted to one another, but their passion often resulted in explosive and volatile arguments.
Elizabeth sometimes got too emotional over things that bothered her, while Jamie sometimes used his words as weapons and complained about their lack of physical intimacy. He even calling Elizabeth "a materialistic c-nt" at one point.
However, with the help of the Married at First Sight experts, Elizabeth and Jamie managed to get through every rough patch and effectively communicate, resulting in a happy marriage.
Both spouses recognized by "Decision Day" that they didn't want to live without the other.