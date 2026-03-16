'Married at First Sight' couple David Trimble and Madison Myers are engaged
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/16/2026
Married at First Sight couple David Trimble and Madison Myers have announced they're engaged and plan to get remarried.
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Madison took to Instagram on Monday and posted a carousel of photos featuring the newly-engaged couple smiling, toasting champagne, cutting a cake, and celebrating with friends at their engagement party in Chicago, IL.
According to Madison, the party -- which had a St. Patrick's Day theme, complete with green balloons and shamrock sunglasses -- was a "surprise" this past weekend.
"The easiest yes of my life. Simply just over the moon from this weekend with a proposal and surprise engagement party with some of our closest friends and family," Madison wrote alongside the images.
"I love you more than anything @chitown_shark and I can't wait to marry you! [Ring and heart emojis]. #Engaged #BridalEra #LuckyCharmSecured #MAD."
Madison and David also both posted photos from the celebration on Sunday via Instagram Stories.
It appeared Madison had shown up to the event in green-checkered pants and later changed into a white dress with a green knit shawl. David, for his part, sported a green collared shirt with beers and leprechaun hats all over it.
Fellow MAFS co-stars Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald -- who were the only Season 18 couple who chose to stay together on "Decision Day" -- attended the bash.
On Sunday, David had posted a video of himself proposing marriage to Madison at a cozy table in a restaurant.
David and Madison were apparently enjoying a sweet dessert when David suddenly brought out an oversized die and asked Madison to roll it on the table.
After Madison rolled the die, David opened it up to reveal an oval-diamond engagement ring inside.
Madison appeared completely shocked and thrilled before she said yes. The couple then stood up next to their table to hug and kiss as people around them clapped and cheered.
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David set his upload to the song "Risk It All" by Bruno Mars.
Madison and David both starred on Married at First Sight's 18th season, which aired on Lifetime from October 2024 through March 2025.
However, Madison and David kicked off the show by marrying other people. Madison wed Allen Slovick at first sight, and David tied the knot with Michelle Tomblin.
David's marriage was seemingly doomed from the start when Michelle discovered he still lived with his parents in their basement. David complained that Michelle treated him poorly and constantly judged him.
Madison, meanwhile, got along great with her husband Allen, who was clearly crazy about her, but she lacked an attraction to him.
Madison and David, who are both into fitness, apparently developed a friendship by venting to each other at the gym in their shared apartment building.
Madison and David's respective marriages blew up when David accidentally sent Michelle a text that was intended for Madison. The flirty message said something along the lines of, "I want to eat you up."
Michelle lost all trust in David at that point, and the situation worsened when David chose to lie about the meaning behind his text -- and whom he had meant to send it to -- for weeks.
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Madison and David expressed their feelings for each other at the couples' retreat, and then their relationship progressed from there.
Madison and David's marriages naturally ended in divorce on the show, and they put on a united front at the reunion, which angered and disgusted a heartbroken Allen.
In a Married at First Sight update episode that filmed over a year after "Decision Day," David gushed about how Madison completed him and he was completely in love with her.
"She is the woman I've always wanted. To know that I have her now, it's something I'm never going to give up and I'm going to fight for. It's just love, baby! It's love," David gushed to the cameras.
Madison voiced how she probably didn't want to live in Chicago long-term, but David said he'd be "down for whatever" as long as they're together.
"He makes me the happiest person in the world, to be honest. I didn't even know that this happiness existed. I don't know what I did to deserve him, but I'm going to make sure he feels just as special as he makes me feel every day," Madison gushed in a confessional.
Madison told David that the perception of him being a "lazy mama's boy that lives in a basement" couldn't be further from the truth and he's such "a loving family guy."
David said he fell in love with Madison because she always saw through the superficial.
"One thing I've probably struggled with more, in terms of watching the show and everything, is seeing how poorly Michelle had treated you," Madison told her man.
Madison told David that she loved him so much and what Michelle had done to him was "hurtful and demeaning."
Madison then dropped the bombshell that she and David were living together.
David also met Madison's father and told him, "She is the woman of my dreams, and I wish she was the one who walked down that aisle, but everything happens for a reason."
He added, "We have talked about marriage, and I just wanted to let you know that that will be something coming down the line. I will be asking for your blessing."
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Madison's dad replied, "I'll give you my answer when it comes to that."