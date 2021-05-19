Married at First Sight couple Chris Williams and Paige Banks apparently reunited after Decision Day, attempted to make their relationship work, and even discussed moving in together!

Part 1 of Married at First Sight's Season 12 reunion special is set to air Wednesday night at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, and Us Weekly obtained a sneak peek of the dramatic event.

"Is this the first time you have seen each other since Decision Day?" MAFS reunion host Kevin Frazier asks Chris and Paige in the preview clip.

"We did go through some counseling to reconcile and figure things out," Chris, 27, reveals.

"I felt like if we can reconcile and make it past this, I felt like getting someone who is a third-party mediator [would] be able to assist us."

While Chris went on to confirm he and Paige never moved in together after Decision Day, Paige clarifies the couple had at least considered it.

"Yeah," Paige, 25, admits.

But Kevin proceeds to ask the spouses, "So as of right now, you two are not together?"

"That's correct," Paige replies.

Chris then elaborates, "The only reason why we are not together now is because Chris Williams II is immature and I am not deserving of a woman of her caliber at this point in my life."

Seeking clarification, Kevin questions Chris, "So if you could, would you be with Paige?"

"If circumstances were different," Chris notes, without disclosing what those circumstances might be.
When asked flat out whether he wants to be with Paige, Chris laughs and says, "I don't think it's fair to have a conversation like that because that's playing mind games, and I don't want to do that."

Paige, for her part, suddenly interjects and speaks up in the preview clip.

"I think a lot of it is being focused on [Chris] and this is also a mutual thing," Paige insists. "I just don't think that we are meant for each other."

Throughout Married at First Sight's twelfth season, Chris threatened Paige with divorce multiple times after their August 2020 wedding and said he still loved and wanted to reconcile with his ex-fiancee Mercedes Myrick, who was pregnant at the time.

Mercedes -- who had been engaged to Chris three months before he married a stranger on TV -- made it clear, however, she had no intention of getting back together with Chris.

Chris therefore went into Decision Day "undecided" with lingering feelings for Paige.

After giving Paige a heartfelt apology and announcing Mercedes had suffered a miscarriage, Paige briefly considered giving Chris another chance.

But Paige chose to end her marriage on Decision Day because she never really felt valued or respected in the relationship. Paige explained Chris had put little to no effort into their marriage for the majority of the eight-week experiment.

Due to the fact Chris seemed aware of his mistakes and regretful of his actions during the sit-down conversation with Married at First Sight's experts, Paige suggested at the end of last week's she'd be open to working things out with Chris in the future.

However, Chris subsequently went on a vacation to Cancun, Mexico with Mercedes, seemingly indicating the pair had opted to try again and have some type of intimate relationship following Chris' stint on Married at First Sight.

