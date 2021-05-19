Paige, for her part, suddenly interjects and speaks up in the preview clip.
"I think a lot of it is being focused on [Chris] and this is also a mutual thing," Paige insists. "I just don't think that we are meant for each other."
Throughout Married at First Sight's twelfth season, Chris threatened Paige with divorce multiple times after their August 2020 wedding and said he still loved and wanted to reconcile with his ex-fiancee Mercedes Myrick, who was pregnant at the time.
Mercedes -- who had been engaged to Chris three months before he married a stranger on TV -- made it clear, however, she had no intention of getting back together with Chris.
Chris therefore went into Decision Day "undecided" with lingering feelings for Paige.
After giving Paige a heartfelt apology and announcing Mercedes had suffered a miscarriage, Paige briefly considered giving Chris another chance.
ADVERTISEMENT
But Paige chose to end her marriage on Decision Day because she never really felt valued or respected in the relationship. Paige explained Chris had put little to no effort into their marriage for the majority of the eight-week experiment.
Due to the fact Chris seemed aware of his mistakes and regretful of his actions during the sit-down conversation with Married at First Sight's experts, Paige suggested at the end of last week's she'd be open to working things out with Chris in the future.
However, Chris subsequently went on a vacation to Cancun, Mexico with Mercedes, seemingly indicating the pair had opted to try again and have some type of intimate relationship following Chris' stint onMarried at First Sight.