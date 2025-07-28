Married at First Sight couple Chris Lilienthal and Nicole Thielk have announced they're expecting a set of twins!

Nicole and Chris, who tied the knot on Married at First Sight's sixteenth season, are having not one -- but two kids!

Nicole, 35, took to Instagram on Monday, July 28 and posted a video announcing her first pregnancy.

In the video, Nicole and Chris were both looking out over a balcony. One at a time, they turned around to reveal something in their hands.

Chris, 39, went first, and he showed off a strip of sonogram images with a onesie that read, "OH shit."

Nicole then turned around and was holding a onesie that read, "There's two."

The soon-to-be parents proceeded to cut into two tiny cakes revealing pink frosting in one and blue frosting in the other. The couple is therefore expecting a baby boy and a baby girl.

The video ended with the Married at First Sight alums kissing and posing for photos on the beach.

Nicole set her post to "What Dreams Are Made Of" by Hilary Duff.

Nicole told People that she never anticipated she'd get pregnant with twins.

"Twins were never on my BINGO card, but then again, neither was marrying a stranger," Nicole quipped to the magazine.

"I'm so blessed that both things have happened, and I can't wait to be twin parents with the love of my life."
She added, "I truly can't believe my luck sometimes, but then I remind myself that everything in my life has led me to this point and I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."

Chris, for his part, gushed about how he's absolutely thrilled to be expecting twin babies.

"Nicole and I are extremely blessed and thankful to be opening this next chapter of our journey," Chris said.

"I mean, talk about being efficient. We marry as strangers and then not only end up with twins but end up with a boy and girl as our first try at being parents!"

Chris shared how he believes Nicole will be "the best and most amazing" mother, adding, "These children will be so loved and Nicole."

Nicole also said Chris has been "amazing" during her pregnancy so far.

"I'm excited to see him be the most wonderful father," Nicole noted.

"Our dogs are also thrilled -- not that they know what's going on but they know their mama and dada extra happy lately."

Chris and Nicole, who changed her last name to Thielk after her wedding, bought their first home together in Summer 2023.

On Married at First Sight's sixteenth season, Nicole and Chris had a very healthy and communicative relationship, but they experienced some hardship.

The couple, for example, learned the Nashville apartment they were about to move in to wasn't going to allow all three of their dogs.

Nicole also needed to work through some insecurities and trust that Chris wouldn't hurt her or leave her.

But over the passing weeks of the extreme experiment, the couple grew their emotional and physical intimacy, and they developed a mutual respect and admiration for each other.

At the end of the season, Nicole and Chris were deeply in love, however, Chris suggested to Nicole they could live apart and take their time picking out a new place. Nicole, on the other hand, wanted to buy a house and live together as soon as possible in order to not lose momentum.

Nicole was afraid distance would cause their strong romance to crumble, and she didn't understand why Chris was dragging his feet on taking the next step in their relationship.

Nicole, however, recognized that marriage isn't easy, and so she and Chris decided to stay together.

Nicole and Chris were the only couple to come out of the Married at First Sight season still married and happy.

The season's other four couples -- Gina Micheletti and Clint Webb, Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest, Kirsten Grimes and Shaquille Dillon, and Domynique Kloss and Mackinley Gilbert -- all chose to get a divorce on Decision Day.

After the show, Nicole and Chris talked about wanting to travel and enjoy their marriage before starting a family. Chris said he definitely wanted kids while Nicole was unsure at the time.

