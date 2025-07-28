Chris and Nicole, who changed her last name to Thielk after her wedding, bought their first home together in Summer 2023.
On Married at First Sight's sixteenth season, Nicole and Chris had a very healthy and communicative relationship, but they experienced some hardship.
The couple, for example, learned the Nashville apartment they were about to move in to wasn't going to allow all three of their dogs.
Nicole also needed to work through some insecurities and trust that Chris wouldn't hurt her or leave her.
But over the passing weeks of the extreme experiment, the couple grew their emotional and physical intimacy, and they developed a mutual respect and admiration for each other.
At the end of the season, Nicole and Chris were deeply in love, however, Chris suggested to Nicole they could live apart and take their time picking out a new place. Nicole, on the other hand, wanted to buy a house and live together as soon as possible in order to not lose momentum.
Nicole was afraid distance would cause their strong romance to crumble, and she didn't understand why Chris was dragging his feet on taking the next step in their relationship.
Nicole, however, recognized that marriage isn't easy, and so she and Chris decided to stay together.
Nicole and Chris were the only couple to come out of the Married at First Sight season still married and happy.