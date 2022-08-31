Married at First Sight couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have a baby girl on the way.

The television personalities announced the sex of their unborn first child in a post Tuesday on Instagram.

"Baby Girl is on the way!!!" Myles wrote. "Although @vincentjmorales and I both said gender didn't matter, we are elated and look forward to Baby Girl's debut! You're already so loved and adored our little cutie."

"We're praying for a healthy baby and healthy Mama through delivery!' she added.

Myles and Morales also shared the news with People.

"A sweet Baby Girl!!! We're so excited and blessed," Myles said. "I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!"

The couple told E! News that they "can't wait to step into the role of Mom and Dad and spoil this little one."

"It's still so surreal to think we are just a couple months away from having this baby and being a girl mom and girl dad!" the pair added.

Myles and Morales announced Myles' pregnancy in July.

The couple starred in Season 12 of Married at First Sight, a Lifetime reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet.