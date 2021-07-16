During an appearance on the Married at First Sight: Kick-Off Special that aired Wednesday night on Lifetime, Season 12 couple Vincent and Briana sat down with host Kevin Frazier to provide an update on their life together as happily-married spouses.
Briana gushed that her relationship with Vincent is "great," and the last time fans saw them onMarried at First Sight: Where are They Now? -- which filmed in early 2021 four months after their "Decision Day" and aired in June -- the couple was searching for a new and bigger house in the Atlanta area.
"Are you homeowners yet?" Kevin asked.
"Yes, we are!" Vincent revealed.
Pre-taped footage then aired of Briana and Vincent walking their dog Cookie in their new neighborhood located in the suburbs and Briana gushing about how it felt "good to be homeowners."
"Dream come true," Vincent added.
"We love it here!" Briana gushed.
Vincent shared with Kevin how they purchased a "beautiful three-story town home" twenty minutes outside of the city of Atlanta.
"We're super happy! Cookie gets to walk around and have more space," Vincent said, beaming ear to ear. "And our neighbors are really, really nice, so overall, we are happy."
Kevin noted that with three stories, there is definitely room for more people -- or children -- in their house.
"Well, yes, you're right, you're right," Briana acknowledged with a big smile.
When asked if they're ready to have a child yet, Briana replied, "I think, well now the tables have turned. So I'm ready and [Vincent] is like, 'Maybe a few more years,' and I'm okay with that."