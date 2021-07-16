Married at First Sight couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have revealed they're officially homeowners and also dished on their plans to expand their family.

During an appearance on the Married at First Sight: Kick-Off Special that aired Wednesday night on Lifetime, Season 12 couple Vincent and Briana sat down with host Kevin Frazier to provide an update on their life together as happily-married spouses.

Briana gushed that her relationship with Vincent is "great," and the last time fans saw them on Married at First Sight: Where are They Now? -- which filmed in early 2021 four months after their "Decision Day" and aired in June -- the couple was searching for a new and bigger house in the Atlanta area.

"Are you homeowners yet?" Kevin asked.

"Yes, we are!" Vincent revealed.

Pre-taped footage then aired of Briana and Vincent walking their dog Cookie in their new neighborhood located in the suburbs and Briana gushing about how it felt "good to be homeowners."

"Dream come true," Vincent added.

"We love it here!" Briana gushed.

Vincent shared with Kevin how they purchased a "beautiful three-story town home" twenty minutes outside of the city of Atlanta.

"We're super happy! Cookie gets to walk around and have more space," Vincent said, beaming ear to ear. "And our neighbors are really, really nice, so overall, we are happy."

Kevin noted that with three stories, there is definitely room for more people -- or children -- in their house.

"Well, yes, you're right, you're right," Briana acknowledged with a big smile.
When asked if they're ready to have a child yet, Briana replied, "I think, well now the tables have turned. So I'm ready and [Vincent] is like, 'Maybe a few more years,' and I'm okay with that."

Vincent explained, "We just have a lot of things we want to do. We want to travel and stuff like that, and we just did the home thing."

Vincent therefore concluded, "I don't want to wait too long, so maybe a year or two. I think that will be a good time."

"Yeah," Briana agreed.

Once that time comes, Briana and Vincent will apparently enjoy the ride, as Vincent shared how the couple "take care of each other" in the bedroom and would describe their intimacy as "making love."

Briana and Vincent clicked right away on Season 12 of Married at First Sight and continued to support each other through difficult times and grow in love.

The pair only had minor fights throughout the season, such as Vincent being a little sensitive to Briana's outspoken nature and occasionally feeling disrespected by her tone or jokes.

The couple chose to stay together on Decision Day and then began house hunting in Atlanta so they could move out of Vincent's one-bedroom apartment in the city and into a bigger place.

Briana and Vincent are the only remaining successful couple from the show's twelfth season.

Although Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs chose to remain married on Decision Day, as did Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre, both couples recently split.

Clara and Ryan confirmed they'll be getting a divorce, while Erik and Virginia -- who are currently starring on Season 3 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam along with Briana and Vincent -- have also recently filed for divorce.

The season's two other couples, Chris Williams and Paige Banks as well as Haley Harris and Jacob Harder, were essentially trainwreck relationships.

Chris and Paige tried to make things work after Decision Day but called it quits by the time of the reunion, and now they appear to be on bad terms.

