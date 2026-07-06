Married at First Sight couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have announced that they're expecting Baby No. 3.

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Briana and Vincent, who wed on Married at First Sight when it aired on Lifetime, recently revealed Briana's pregnancy in a sweet Instagram video.

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The video showed Briana, Vincent, and their two kids all wearing white. The family posed on stone steps in a green park, where the kids were running around and playing.

At one point in the clip, Briana showed off her growing baby bump, flashing a big smile on her face.

The couple also spoke to Essence about expanding their family.

Briana told the magazine that she had a feeling she was pregnant before even taking a pregnancy test.

"We found out I was pregnant in March while preparing to relocate to Memphis," Briana shared.

"Between the exhaustion, excess bloat and peak attitude, I knew I was pregnant even before taking a pregnancy test! The test was just the confirmation."

The new baby will join Briana and Vincent's son Kai Myles Morales, 19 months, and daughter Aury Bella Morales, 3.

While Vincent admitted he's "nervous" to be responsible for three kids, he also noted he's "super excited" for the future.

"I'm nervous! The family dynamic of going from two to three kids is going to be wild," he said. "How busy will life be with three kids, 3 and under?"

Vincent continued, "Overall, I'm super excited for new life and the adventures of the Morales family of 5.5 with [their pet] Cookie."
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Briana gushed about how she loves "the baby phase" and "can't wait" to have a third child the house.

"More snuggles, sibling dynamic changes, and more love flowing throughout the house," she noted.

Briana admitted her "only concern" is that she and Vincent are going to be "outnumbered."

"Travel will look different, going out to eat will be insane, but we're ready for the wild ride," she said.

"Moving closer to family was literally God's timing because it'll be all hands on deck from here on out!"

Briana and Vincent welcomed their first baby, Aury, in January 2023. Briana then gave birth to Kai in November 2024.

The happy parents wed on Season 12 of Married at First Sight, which filmed in Atlanta, GA, and aired in early 2021 on Lifetime.

Briana and Vincent announced in July 2021 on a Married at First Sight: Kick-Off Special they had bought a "beautiful three-story townhome" twenty minutes outside of the city of Atlanta in the suburbs.

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When asked if they were ready to have a child yet, Briana replied at the time, "I think, well, now the tables have turned. So I'm ready and [Vincent] is like, 'Maybe a few more years,' and I'm okay with that."

Vincent explained, "We just have a lot of things we want to do. We want to travel and stuff like that, and we just did the home thing."

Vincent therefore concluded, "I don't want to wait too long, so maybe a year or two. I think that will be a good time."

In an August 2021 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, Vincent bought an engagement ring and planned to surprise his wife with a real marriage proposal -- one she had never received due to marrying a stranger on a reality TV show.

"Me and Briana just continue growing each and every day more in love with each other," he told the cameras.

"So it's almost been a year now, and even though the cheesecake was amazing and she loved it and even cried, I know that Briana would love a traditional proposal."

Vincent got down on one knee and presented Briana with a whole cheesecake on "Decision Day."

Inside the box, words read, "Briana, will you marry me?"

Briana said at the time she appreciated the cake so much more than a ring because Vincent had put a lot of thought into what she likes and enjoys.

The Married at First Sight couple then announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2022.

Briana and Vincent clicked right away on Season 12 of Married at First Sight and continued to support each other through difficult times and grow in love.

The pair only had minor fights throughout the season, such as Vincent being a little sensitive to Briana's outspoken nature and occasionally feeling disrespected by her tone or jokes.

The couple chose to stay together on Decision Day and then began house hunting in Atlanta so they could move out of Vincent's one-bedroom apartment in the city and into a bigger place.

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Briana and Vincent are the only remaining successful couple from the show's twelfth season.

Married at First Sight moved to Peacock for Season 19.

Peacock announced Married at First Sight's Season 20 experts and episode release schedule in June.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

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And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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