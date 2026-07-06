The happy parents wed on Season 12 of Married at First Sight, which filmed in Atlanta, GA, and aired in early 2021 on Lifetime.
Briana and Vincent announced in July 2021 on a Married at First Sight: Kick-Off Special they had bought a "beautiful three-story townhome" twenty minutes outside of the city of Atlanta in the suburbs.
ADVERTISEMENT
When asked if they were ready to have a child yet, Briana replied at the time, "I think, well, now the tables have turned. So I'm ready and [Vincent] is like, 'Maybe a few more years,' and I'm okay with that."
Vincent explained, "We just have a lot of things we want to do. We want to travel and stuff like that, and we just did the home thing."
Vincent therefore concluded, "I don't want to wait too long, so maybe a year or two. I think that will be a good time."
In an August 2021 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, Vincent bought an engagement ring and planned to surprise his wife with a real marriage proposal -- one she had never received due to marrying a stranger on a reality TV show.
"Me and Briana just continue growing each and every day more in love with each other," he told the cameras.
"So it's almost been a year now, and even though the cheesecake was amazing and she loved it and even cried, I know that Briana would love a traditional proposal."
Vincent got down on one knee and presented Briana with a whole cheesecake on "Decision Day."
Inside the box, words read, "Briana, will you marry me?"
Briana said at the time she appreciated the cake so much more than a ring because Vincent had put a lot of thought into what she likes and enjoys.