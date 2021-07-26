Bennett and Amelia were a fan-favorite couple on Married at First Sight's eleventh season in light of their quirky personalities, unique outlook on life and relationships, and most of all, their apparent instant connection and fast-growing love.
When asked if the friend had revealed the reason for Amelia and Bennett's alleged split, the Reddit user responded, "She said that according to him, it was mainly due to the distance in the pandemic and communication issues. But I'm sure there's more to the story!"
Bennett was also photographed in New Orleans on the weekend of July 17 participating in a "Naked Bike Ride."
As Married at First Sightfans probably recall, Amelia left New Orleans not long after her wedding -- which aired in Summer 2020 -- to do her medical residency in Virginia.
During a late June episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Miles Williams FaceTimed with Bennett, who revealed he was back in his tiny house in New Orleans while Amelia was working hard at her medical residency in Richmond, VA.
Although Bennett mentioned Amelia, he did not provide an actual relationship update on their relationship, which allowed Couples Cam viewers to assume he and Amelia were still together.
It appears Bennett and Amelia's breakup must have happened after Valentine's Day of this year.
On February 14, Bennett wrote a long post in honor of his best friend, Harry, who served as the best man in Bennett and Amelia's wedding, and Bennett confirmed his relationship with Amelia was still going strong at the time.
"One year ago today, I got married to my love, Amelia... And before you ask: YES, Amelia and I are still together!" Bennett wrote in part.
Amelia and Bennett were matched for matrimony by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles. They met each other twice in public settings prior to their wedding day, and so they believed their Married at First Sight wedding was fate.
Bennett was a little taken aback during the season when Amelia admitted she had signed up for Married at First Sightjust for a fun adventure rather than a lifelong commitment, but he said their romance was very "serendipitous" and he had experienced "a truly transformative relationship" with Amelia.
Amelia and Bennett chose to stay together on "Decision Day" and gushed about their love for one another on the reunion special.
"Amelia, you are so funny. You are so generous with your spirit to everyone around you, and it has been nothing but a source of joy having you in my life. I have a little surprise for you," Bennett told his wife in front of the experts.
Bennett then unbuttoned his pants -- which shocked the experts, as they worried he was about to strip in front of them -- and showed Amelia a tattoo he got below his pantline with Amelia's initials "AF" inside of a heart!
Amelia was speechless and called Bennett's gesture "crazy" and "absurd," but she absolutely loved it.
"I guess this means we're probably going to be married forever," Amelia said.
Bennett said he and Amelia had a bright future ahead of them and they'd be heading to Virginia soon. Bennett planned to split his time between Virginia and Louisiana.
The couple went on to appear on Season 2 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, but they were left off the cast list for Season 3, which premiered June 2, 2021 on Lifetime.