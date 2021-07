By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/26/2021



couple Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi have allegedly broken up and are heading towards divorce.Bennett and Amelia were a fan-favorite couple on 's eleventh season in light of their quirky personalities, unique outlook on life and relationships, and most of all, their apparent instant connection and fast-growing love.But according to the @MAFSfan Instagram account, Amelia and Bennett may have called it quits on their marriage and gone their separate ways.@MAFSfan has apparently received many messages from people claiming to be Amelia and/or Bennett's friends with information about the couples' alleged split.One alleged friend wrote to the Instagram account, "BenMelia is no more. In his words 'she unexpectedly and inexplicably dumped me.'"Another person claimed, "[I] can confirm that I saw [Bennett] make out with a woman who was not Amelia!"The person pointed out however, how Amelia and Bennett could possibly be in an open relationship, going through a rough patch, still legally married although not technically "together."@MAFSfan also said someone recently talked to one of Bennett's friends, who said Bennett had told him that his relationship with Amelia is over.Yet another Instagram user said Amelia recently went on a date with his or her friend."We were all very confused when [Amelia's new date] told us about [Amelia] because we were like -- ummm she's married," the user wrote to @MAFSfan.More people also wrote comments on Reddit about the supposed demise of Amelia and Bennett's marriage."I can confirm they're done. I have a friend in New Orleans who is friends with Bennett and said they broke up a few months ago," a Reddit user wrote.When asked if the friend had revealed the reason for Amelia and Bennett's alleged split, the Reddit user responded, "She said that according to him, it was mainly due to the distance in the pandemic and communication issues. But I'm sure there's more to the story!"Bennett was also photographed in New Orleans on the weekend of July 17 participating in a "Naked Bike Ride."As fans probably recall, Amelia left New Orleans not long after her wedding -- which aired in Summer 2020 -- to do her medical residency in Virginia.During a late June episode of : Couples Cam, Miles Williams FaceTimed with Bennett, who revealed he was back in his tiny house in New Orleans while Amelia was working hard at her medical residency in Richmond, VA.Although Bennett mentioned Amelia, he did not provide an actual relationship update on their relationship, which allowed Couples Cam viewers to assume he and Amelia were still together.It appears Bennett and Amelia's breakup must have happened after Valentine's Day of this year.On February 14, Bennett wrote a long post in honor of his best friend, Harry, who served as the best man in Bennett and Amelia's wedding, and Bennett confirmed his relationship with Amelia was still going strong at the time."One year ago today, I got married to my love, Amelia... And before you ask: YES, Amelia and I are still together!" Bennett wrote in part.Amelia and Bennett were matched for matrimony by experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles. They met each other twice in public settings prior to their wedding day, and so they believed their wedding was fate.Bennett was a little taken aback during the season when Amelia admitted she had signed up for just for a fun adventure rather than a lifelong commitment, but he said their romance was very "serendipitous" and he had experienced "a truly transformative relationship" with Amelia.Amelia and Bennett chose to stay together on "Decision Day" and gushed about their love for one another on the reunion special."Amelia, you are so funny. You are so generous with your spirit to everyone around you, and it has been nothing but a source of joy having you in my life. I have a little surprise for you," Bennett told his wife in front of the experts.Bennett then unbuttoned his pants -- which shocked the experts, as they worried he was about to strip in front of them -- and showed Amelia a tattoo he got below his pantline with Amelia's initials "AF" inside of a heart!Amelia was speechless and called Bennett's gesture "crazy" and "absurd," but she absolutely loved it."I guess this means we're probably going to be married forever," Amelia said.Bennett said he and Amelia had a bright future ahead of them and they'd be heading to Virginia soon. Bennett planned to split his time between Virginia and Louisiana.The couple went on to appear on Season 2 of : Couples Cam, but they were left off the cast list for Season 3, which premiered June 2, 2021 on Lifetime.spouses have been breaking up left and right.The show's thirteenth-season couple Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre announced earlier this month they've decided to call it quits on their marriage, and Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs filed for divorce in late June and recently reached a divorce settlement, according to @MAFSfan.Interested in more news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our newspage!And click here for more updates on former cast members and info on where they are now!