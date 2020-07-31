Married at First Sight couple Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta are expecting their second child.

The Season 5 stars shared the news Thursday on Instagram but said there is some "uncertainty" regarding Petta's pregnancy.

"We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact," Petta wrote. "I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here. I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy, but unfortunately that has not been the case."

Petta said she's been experiencing unexplained bleeding and is unsure when the spotting will stop.

"I've been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good," she said. "We are moving forward cautiously optimistic."

This week's episode of Married at First: Sight Couples Cam showed Petta surprise D'Amico with news of her pregnancy. Petta said she is sharing her fears with fans because it would feel "weird" not to.

"It feels very weird for me to be announcing this pregnancy at a time of such uncertainty," the star said. "Im sharing all of this because it is to hard for me just to pretend everything is great and I figured it would be even more weird if I didn't say anything at all."

"We are trying to stay positive and I will keep you all posted. Prayers are welcome," she added.

Married at First Sight's Shawniece Jackson and Dr. Jessica Griffin were among those to voice their support for D'Amico and Petta in the comments.

"Congrats!!!! I experience this in my pregnancy. It's was hard to believe I was really pregnant. I will have you all in my prayers and things will be fine," Jackson wrote.

"Yay!!!!! Exciting news, you guys - what a gift for 2020!!! Sending healthy vibes for you and baby - I know how scary and anxiety provoking that can be," Griffin said. "Hang in there."

D'Amico and Petta already have an 18-month-old daughter, Mila Rose.

D'Amico and Petta married in August 2016 after meeting on Married at First Sight, a Lifetime series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet.