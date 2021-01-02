Amber, a grade school English teacher, and Matt, a former professional basketball player, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Calvin Roberson to wed on Season 9 of the show, which was based in Charlotte, NC.
Amber and Matt's marriage turned out to be disaster, with Amber accusing Matt of cheating on her with multiple women and abandoning her, and so Amber took it upon herself to ask for a divorce on "Decision Day," which aired in September 2019 on Lifetime.
Matt, however, allegedly dragged his feet on signing the divorce papers -- until recently.
Amber took to Instagram shortly before the holidays to post a Christmas card with her dog Lenny, and an Instagram user asked, "Did that a-hole let you get a divorce yet?!"
"Yes finally!!!" Amber replied in the comments section of her post.
Multiple Amber followers then weighed in on the good news.
"Whoop whoop!!!" celebrated one fan.
"Thank god!" wrote another person. "I [watched] that season and was so disappointed men like that existed."
And a third Instagram user commented, "He used you. That pissed me off. Your [too] awesome of a person for that."
Amber said on Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which served as a big reunion for many former MAFS cast members, she had sent three sets of papers to the mailing address Matt had provided for her, all of which went unanswered.
Matt, who insisted he didn't want to stay married to Amber, then rejected the idea of providing his signature on the spot, claiming he wanted to handle the legal aspect of their separation in a "professional" manner and involve his lawyer.
"I don't want anything from you, I just want a divorce... Just let me move on with my life! That's all I want," Amber vented in frustration at the reunion.
"I'm not trying to be professional; I'm trying to get divorced... We have no cordiality. I'm not friends with you, so I want a f-cking divorce now... He's stupid! He's an ignorant liar!"
Amber revealed in her Instagram Q&A she had initially hoped to have her divorce done in time to have a divorce party in June 2020.
"But someone delayed my divorce because he wouldn't sign!" Amber complained.
When Matt and Amber appeared on the reunion special together, they apparently hadn't spoken to each other in seven months.
Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? host Kevin Frazier asked Matt what he would've done differently looking back on his Married at First Sight experience, and Matt responded, "I would've been honest from the beginning and said that I just really wasn't into it. I would've walked away earlier."
Amber began dating a new guy whom she met on Hinge in late 2019 or early 2020 and the pair went Instagram official on March 8. She even talked about potentially tying the knot with her boyfriend during the May 6 episode of the Hey Frase podcast hosted by Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez.
"We've already talked about [marriage]. And if we were to get married, we would just elope, because we've both had the whole big wedding," Amber said at the time.
Amber added, "We're both at that place in our lives where we're just trying to -- I mean, I feel like him and I are just on the same level as far as being chill but knowing this is a serious relationship."
Amber gushed about how her boyfriend was "very emotionally available" and "a tall drink of water."
"I told myself I was never going to date again, like, I told myself I would not date again. But then this guy came into my life eight months later, and he's amazing," explained Amber, who also called her man sweet and patient.
However Amber and her new beau appear to have split up since her May interview.
On Married at First Sight's ninth season, Amber was incredibly attracted to Matt upon first seeing him at the altar on their wedding day, but their chemistry quickly fizzled as Matt lost interest and attraction to his wife.
After the couple enjoyed a romantic and intimate honeymoon and returned to their shared apartment in Charlotte, Matt apparently checked out of his marriage to Amber and began staying out all night and disappearing, sometimes for 24 hours.
Amber never stopped fighting for her marriage, although her efforts were met with rejection and disappointment, until rumors swirled Matt had been unfaithful with more than one woman.
Something that surprised Amber was when she heard Matt call her "clingy" during the Married at First Sight season.
Although she struggles with abandonment issues due to her mother leaving at a young age, Amber appeared very understanding and patient when Matt would tell her that he needed time alone or with his friends.
Amber told the Hey Frase podcast over the summer that Matt totally lacked substance and didn't bring much personality to the table. She even alleged Matt only spoke to producers and cameras when he was drunk.
Amber also revealed Matt had blocked her on social media after the show wrapped filming.