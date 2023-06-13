Married at First Sight couple Amani Rashid-Smith and Woody Randall have announced they're expecting their second child together.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amani and Woody, who starred on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series that was set in New Orleans, took to Instagram on Monday, June 13 with a joint post announcing Amani is pregnant again.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

In the video, Amani and Woody's one-year-old son Reign Randall -- who was born at the couple's home in June 2022 -- was wearing a blue "Big Brother" T-shirt.

Woody and Amani revealed they were embarking on their "first cruise as a family," where they planned to share the big pregnancy news with their relatives.

"He's going to be a big brother! We bought him this shirt to announce that he's going to be a big brother," Amani said of her son.

"Round 2, let's go!" Woody shouted, as he put his hand on Amani's belly.

Amani interjected, "Yes! We're going to have another baby. So November 2023, Reign is going to become a big brother. He doesn't know what that means, but he's little."

Amani then asked Reign for his thoughts on having a sibling, and Reign made a high shrieking noise, which prompted Amani to laugh and joke, "I hope that means you're excited!"

"We'll keep y'all updated on how everyone responds to the 'Big Brother' shirt. We'll see if they even notice it when we all get on the cruise. So stay tuned!" Amani concluded.

The video proceeded to show Amani's family loudly cheering and celebrating the announcement.

Amani announced her first pregnancy on social media in February 2022 when she was 24 weeks pregnant. At the time, she and Woody were celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

"We took our love as strangers and created this human together. He's nothing we could have ever imagined, he's even more perfect. To have this baby together and to share this love is really wonderful," the former stranger spouses gushed to Essence magazine at the time.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RELATED: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Amani told Essence that she found about she was pregnant with Reign "about 8 weeks" into the pregnancy after she initially thought she had "food poisoning from ahi tuna," which she apparently ate during a trip to Los Angeles, CA, to film a special that aired during the previous Married at First Sight season based in Boston.

"Woody hoped I was expecting," Amani said, before taking three at-home pregnancy tests to confirm the suspicion.

Amani and Woody chose to stay married on "Decision Day" after meeting and marrying as total strangers on Married at First Sight's eleventh season.

Amani and Woody were one of the strongest couples all season long considering they had a mutual physical attraction to each other as well as good communication.

During a February 2021 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Amani and Woody had been married for seven months, and Amani gushed, "I am still madly in love with Woody, and I think every day it grows a little bit more."

Amani also revealed she and Woody were ready to begin thinking about expanding their family since they had settled into a new home together.

Woody, however, wasn't quite sold on the idea of welcoming a baby just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I wouldn't mind you having my seed, you know, my baby," Woody told his wife during the episode.

"The only reason I say 'no' is just because I'd want a bigger house first. I think we've built a great foundation to want to think about a family and bringing a little person into the world. Me being a dad and you being a mom, I think we'd be great parents to a kid."

RELATED: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Amani said she could envision Woody being a great provider and a protector for their child, and Woody assured his wife, "I've got you."

"If we happen to have a kid, I know we'll be okay," Amani said. "I don't want to plan to have a kid."

Amani said there was still a lot she and Woody wanted to do before having kids, such as enjoying date nights and time as a newly-married couple.

"I just want to enjoy that before we bring a new dynamic into our relationship," Amani noted.

"We've got a plan. Hopefully we stick to it," Woody joked and laughed.

"Chill, we're going to stick to it!" Amani insisted at the time.

And back in December 2020, Woody revealed in a YouTube video how he'd love to have a boy first when discussing the couple's baby plans.

"I want a baby first," Amani countered with a laugh. "I don't care which gender comes first."

Woody acknowledged it wouldn't matter because he sees "the perks on both sides" and would just like to have a "healthy baby."

Amani then joked to the camera, "He's going to end up with all girls y'all."

ADVERTISEMENT
"Don't even say that!" Woody responded.

Woody also admitted he'd probably be the "weaker parent" when it comes to disciplining their kid.

"For sure," Amani said. "He's going to spoil our kids!"

"I'm a sucker! Clearly, I'm a sucker!" Woody shouted, adding, "I'm nice. I'm rough on the exterior, real rough, but as soon as you've got my heart, I'm a sucker."

Woody continued, "And I better not have a daughter! If I have a daughter, sorry fellas, she is going to be out-of-this-world rude. I'm going to make sure she is."

Amani joked, "And I'm going to make sure she's not."

"I want her to be fighting them off!" Woody noted.

"She can be nice nasty," Amani pointed out.

"I want her to be nasty nasty," Woody joked at the time. "I don't want them to even talk to her. I don't want them to look at her!"

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!

ADVERTISEMENT



About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS