In the video, Amani and Woody's one-year-old son Reign Randall -- who was born at the couple's home in June 2022 -- was wearing a blue "Big Brother" T-shirt.
Woody and Amani revealed they were embarking on their "first cruise as a family," where they planned to share the big pregnancy news with their relatives.
"He's going to be a big brother! We bought him this shirt to announce that he's going to be a big brother," Amani said of her son.
"Round 2, let's go!" Woody shouted, as he put his hand on Amani's belly.
Amani interjected, "Yes! We're going to have another baby. So November 2023, Reign is going to become a big brother. He doesn't know what that means, but he's little."
Amani then asked Reign for his thoughts on having a sibling, and Reign made a high shrieking noise, which prompted Amani to laugh and joke, "I hope that means you're excited!"
"We'll keep y'all updated on how everyone responds to the 'Big Brother' shirt. We'll see if they even notice it when we all get on the cruise. So stay tuned!" Amani concluded.
The video proceeded to show Amani's family loudly cheering and celebrating the announcement.
Amani announced her first pregnancy on social media in February 2022 when she was 24 weeks pregnant. At the time, she and Woody were celebrating their second wedding anniversary.
"We took our love as strangers and created this human together. He's nothing we could have ever imagined, he's even more perfect. To have this baby together and to share this love is really wonderful," the former stranger spouses gushed to Essence magazine at the time.
Amani told Essence that she found about she was pregnant with Reign "about 8 weeks" into the pregnancy after she initially thought she had "food poisoning from ahi tuna," which she apparently ate during a trip to Los Angeles, CA, to film a special that aired during the previous Married at First Sight season based in Boston.
"Woody hoped I was expecting," Amani said, before taking three at-home pregnancy tests to confirm the suspicion.
Amani and Woody chose to stay married on "Decision Day" after meeting and marrying as total strangers on Married at First Sight's eleventh season.
Amani and Woody were one of the strongest couples all season long considering they had a mutual physical attraction to each other as well as good communication.
During a February 2021 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Amani and Woody had been married for seven months, and Amani gushed, "I am still madly in love with Woody, and I think every day it grows a little bit more."
Amani also revealed she and Woody were ready to begin thinking about expanding their family since they had settled into a new home together.
Woody, however, wasn't quite sold on the idea of welcoming a baby just yet.
"I wouldn't mind you having my seed, you know, my baby," Woody told his wife during the episode.
"The only reason I say 'no' is just because I'd want a bigger house first. I think we've built a great foundation to want to think about a family and bringing a little person into the world. Me being a dad and you being a mom, I think we'd be great parents to a kid."