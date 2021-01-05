Amani, a 29-year-old non-profit worker who was raised in Chicago, IL, and Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach from New Orleans, were matched by Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles to wed on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
After a whopping four months of marriage -- the longest process in Married at First Sight history due to New Orleans' stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic -- Woody and Amani chose to stay together on "Decision Day" and continue their marriage with the hope of a bright future together and growing more in love.
In a lengthy YouTube video the couple posted recently, happily-married Amani and Woody were asked whether being filmed for Married at First Sight was an annoying process.
Woody shrugged his shoulders and said, "It ain't bother me none."
"None?" Amani asked her husband.
"I mean, I don't like nobody listening to me all day and watching me all day, but hey, I knew what I signed on for," Woody elaborated.
"I mean, I guess that part of production is kind of eery. But outside of that, [it was fine], yeah."
Amani, however, apparently had more of an issue with cameras following her around constantly.
"I think sometimes it was annoying for me, just like constantly having to check in with people about your schedule. Filming and going to work and just having to be on-camera, like, all the time, was kind of overwhelming at different times," Amani admitted.
"It's already a stressful situation, you getting to know a new person."
"And then also to be dealing with other people's personalities that are asking you to talk about certain things," Amani continued, "you know, sometimes it was uncomfortable."
Woody agreed, "Yeah, it was sometimes."
Woody, however, insisted he was the same person on-camera and off-camera the entire time.
"I think I was the same person on and off-camera," Woody noted.
But Amani revealed, "I felt like I relaxed more off-camera. I feel like we both benefited from being off-camera because then we could talk without thinking that somebody was watching us."
"I felt less, like, paranoid about what I was saying when I was off-camera. Like, 'Oh, my mom is watching this,' or, 'Oh, my grandma might see this, so let me not say things as I would normally.' But I think as far as my personality, all of that was the same."
Amani concluded, "I just may not have been as open to sharing something because I knew that my family was watching it," which made Woody laugh.
Although there were highs and lows in the Married at First Sight process, both Woody and Amani are clearly grateful for having gone through with the extreme experiment.
"I think my favorite part of Married at First Sight would probably be the free wedding," Woody said with a laugh, "like, the simple fact that I don't got to pay for it -- nothing, [including] the honeymoon."
Woody also didn't have to pay for Amani's wedding ring, although he later bought her an engagement ring with his own money and gave it to her on Married at First Sight's reunion special, which aired in late October.
"The honeymoon, wedding and whole shebang, I don't gotta pay for it," Woody noted. "[That was my favorite part] outside of finding my queen."
And Amani shared her favorite part of the show was just "getting married."
"As nervewracking as it was, our wedding was so much fun!" Amani gushed.
Woody said he used to look at love as a thing or a person but being with Amani made him view it as consistency, security and safety. Woody said Amani gave him everything that he ever wanted.
In turn, Amani said she learned "love really can be unconditional" and she never thought she'd be able to find that with a partner.
Woody said he looked forward to a house, kids and a dog with his wife, and Amani felt she had "won."
On Married at First Sight's Season 11 reunion special, Amani revealed her plans to take Woody's last name, and the pair were still experiencing "honeymoon vibes" after more than six months of marriage.
Woody then got down on one knee and told Amani, "I signed on. I never thought I'd get a life partner, you know? I've been holding this in for so long. Yes, they matched us. But honestly, I really do love you, for real."
"I just can't see you outside of my life," he added in tears. "So, I got this thing customized for you."
Woody presented Amani with a diamond engagement ring, and she started to cry.
"I'm sweating, I'm shaking, I'm nervous. Will you accept this from me? I know the show gave you a ring, but I think that you'll care more about it because it's actually from me for my reasoning, for our life," Woody said.
"Thank you! I do! Again," Amani replied, before hugging her husband. "I love you too."
Amani was so glad she was no longer by herself and Woody did everything he could to show how much he cared. She called her relationship "the definition of a fairy tale."