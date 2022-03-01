'Married at First Sight' Chris reveals if he and Alyssa have spoken since telling everyone their marriage was over
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/01/2022
Married at First Sight star Chris Collette has revealed if he and Alyssa Ellman have spoken since they told their castmates their marriage was over.
Alyssa and Chris never appeared to have a single deep conversation after tying the knot, but Alyssa -- who quickly believed she and Chris were totally different and not a match -- expressed disdain for Chris and complete intolerance of his presence during their honeymoon in Puerto Rico.
But when Alyssa suggested to Chris that she'd like to move forward in the process without living together in the Boston apartment the show had provided for them, Chris determined it was his "Decision Day" and he wanted a divorce instead.
Chris also slammed Alyssa's claim she had tried her "absolute best" to make their marriage work.
"I want to be as crystal clear about this as I can be," Chris shared.
"I totally agree that she gave 100 percent, but it was to get through the experience -- as friends... not to be [married]. And that's where I think the disconnect is. She'll think that she tried very, very hard, but it will be at the wrong thing."
Alyssa previously admitted to her mom on Married at First Sight's fourteenth season that she had expected a cowboy to be standing at the top of the altar instead of a real estate agent on her wedding day.
Alyssa's mom said Chris seemed nice, but Alyssa countered, "You haven't seen how he treats me... He likes to debate until the cows go home."
Alyssa said on more than one occasion that Chris wasn't her type, and she said she started learning things about him that made her realize they're different in every single way, including when it comes to their political views and hobbies.
Alyssa told her mother that she needed trust, honesty, communication and respect in order for her marriage to continue.
But Chris felt Alyssa had no interest in being married to him given Alyssa had used terms such as "robbed" and "gypped" to describe their match. Alyssa even told MAFS expert Pastor Calvin Roberson that she hadn't found a single positive trait or quality about Chris during the first week of their marriage.
Chris therefore decided to split from Alyssa, hoping divorce would ultimately make them happier in the end.
"I think there are a lot of reasons to still be here, but I don't think marriage is the one that you're here for," Chris told Alyssa during their breakup conversation.
Alyssa, however, continued to insist how she had joined the Married at First Sight cast for the right reasons.
Married at First Sight, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Katina's husband Olajuwon Dickerson, Steve's wife Noi Phommasak, Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency, and Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis.