Married at First Sight star Chris Collette has revealed if he and Alyssa Ellman have spoken since they told their castmates their marriage was over.

Alyssa and Chris never appeared to have a single deep conversation after tying the knot, but Alyssa -- who quickly believed she and Chris were totally different and not a match -- expressed disdain for Chris and complete intolerance of his presence during their honeymoon in Puerto Rico.

After keeping her distance from Chris for a week, however, Alyssa wanted to continue on with the marriage experiment, seemingly so she could keep hanging out with her fellow Season 14 brides and enjoy the television experience.

But when Alyssa suggested to Chris that she'd like to move forward in the process without living together in the Boston apartment the show had provided for them, Chris determined it was his "Decision Day" and he wanted a divorce instead.

During an appearance on last Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked Chris if he and Alyssa had spoken at all, and Chris replied, "No, is the short answer."

"It wasn't until we got back from the honeymoon that I actually got her phone number, and we texted, in total, maybe five texts back and forth -- ever," he claimed.

"Ever in life?" Keshia asked.

"Ever," Chris confirmed. "You can read all of our texts on one screen."

Chris lamented, "When you get shot down repeatedly for a week..."

"It takes the wind out of your sails," Keshia interjected.

"Yeah," Chris agreed.

During the latest Season 14 episode of Married at First Sight, Chris and Alyssa met up with the other four couples from their season to go bowling, but the pair arrived individually.
"We landed on getting divorced," Chris announces to the group in a clip that aired on Afterparty.

"I know that I tried my best," Alyssa says in tears. "I just wanted this really bad."

Keshia asked Chris how he felt having to tell the other spouses that he had asked for a divorce.

"It's rough. I mean, we joked from Day 1 -- before we ever knew who we were marrying -- that we were going to go five for five," Chris revealed.

"And we were going to give 150 percent do to whatever we needed to do to get this to work. And it almost feels like I'm quitting, right? And it sucks!"

When Alyssa started crying at the bowling alley, her castmates awkwardly looked at each other and didn't seem to pity or sympathize with her.

Married at First Sight stars Katina Goode and Steve Moy were at the bowling alley that day and therefore shared their perspectives on the situation.

"I definitely felt bad for you both," Katina told Chris, "just because you didn't get to have the full experience of getting matched with someone and seeing where that journey can take you."

And Steve said, "I hadn't gotten to know Alyssa that well at that point in time, and she seemed upset. I definitely felt bad; it seemed like she didn't want it to end -- this experience at least."

"But seeing what we're seeing now, it's hard to understand what was behind those tears, I guess," Steve added.

Chris also slammed Alyssa's claim she had tried her "absolute best" to make their marriage work.

"I want to be as crystal clear about this as I can be," Chris shared.

"I totally agree that she gave 100 percent, but it was to get through the experience -- as friends... not to be [married]. And that's where I think the disconnect is. She'll think that she tried very, very hard, but it will be at the wrong thing."

Alyssa previously admitted to her mom on Married at First Sight's fourteenth season that she had expected a cowboy to be standing at the top of the altar instead of a real estate agent on her wedding day.

Alyssa's mom said Chris seemed nice, but Alyssa countered, "You haven't seen how he treats me... He likes to debate until the cows go home."

Alyssa said on more than one occasion that Chris wasn't her type, and she said she started learning things about him that made her realize they're different in every single way, including when it comes to their political views and hobbies.

Alyssa told her mother that she needed trust, honesty, communication and respect in order for her marriage to continue.

But Chris felt Alyssa had no interest in being married to him given Alyssa had used terms such as "robbed" and "gypped" to describe their match. Alyssa even told MAFS expert Pastor Calvin Roberson that she hadn't found a single positive trait or quality about Chris during the first week of their marriage.

Chris therefore decided to split from Alyssa, hoping divorce would ultimately make them happier in the end.

"I think there are a lot of reasons to still be here, but I don't think marriage is the one that you're here for," Chris told Alyssa during their breakup conversation.

Alyssa, however, continued to insist how she had joined the Married at First Sight cast for the right reasons.

Married at First Sight, which currently airs on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime, also stars Katina's husband Olajuwon Dickerson, Steve's wife Noi Phommasak, Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency, and Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

