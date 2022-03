By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/06/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

is looking for Nashville singles to participate in a new season of the extreme social experiment.will begin filming its sixteenth season in Nashville, TN, this spring, and casting for the upcoming edition of the popular Lifetime reality series is currently underway.The application for 's sixteenth season is available at mafscasting.castingcrane.com, and the casting call was announced last month via 's production company Kinetic Content's official casting page on Instagram."Attention all singles in #nashville. Married At First Sight is NOW CASTING in your city! APPLY today. LINK IN BIO or tag your single Nashville bestie in the comments below!" Kinetic Content captioned a February 8 posting on its Instagram account.The following hashtags were also included in the post: "#nashvilletn #eastnashville #nashvillemusic #nashvillehairstylist #nashvilleartist #nashvilletennessee #nashvillegram #downtownnashville #nashvilleeats #nashvillewedding #nashvillelife #nashvilleweddingphotographer #nashvillestylist #nashvilleexplorersclub #nashvillefashion #lgbtqnashville #nashvillepride #nashvillescene #nashville_tn #nashvillerealestate #nashvillefood #nashvillefit #dogsofnashville #nashvillethebeautiful #nashvilleart #nashvillenights #nashvillebound #nashvillefitness."The ad shows a groom -- wearing a cowboy hat and a tuxedo -- holding his bride in his arms and reads, " , now casting in Nashville. Ready for the ultimate leap of faith? Exhausted all options? Ready to find the love of your life? Apply now."According to the casting application, potential cast members must be available for interviews this year from May 13-15 as well as from May 20 through May 23.Applicants must also be available from July 25 through August 7, 2022.A little over one week after Kinetic Content advertised 's sixteenth season, they posted a second ad on February 17, trying to appeal to people searching for the love of their life."Apply today for the chance of a lifetime! Link in bio!!" the production company wrote on an Instagram post."#marriedatfirstsight #singles #singleinnashville #nashvillewomen #nashville #nashvillesingles #nashvillewomenbusiness #nashvillemen #nashvilledating #nashvilleinsider #nashvilletn."Since the show's fifteenth season will expectedly air later this year, Season 16 will presumably air in early 2023.announced in July 2021 the series would be filming Season 15 in San Diego , CA.Applicants were asked to be available in the casting process for Season 15 in November 2021 as well as from late January through early February 2022.In August 2020, Lifetime gave a huge six-season renewal for Seasons 12 through Season 17.The Lifetime series is currently airing its fourteenth season, set in Boston, MA, on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT. So far, one of the five couples, Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, already asked for a divorce.features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.The show's current experts are sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson, and psychotherapist Dr. Viviana Coles.After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.changes its filming location each season, with previous editions having filmed in cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte.Interested in more news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our newspage!And click here for more updates on former cast members and info on where they are now!