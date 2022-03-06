The application for Married at First Sight's sixteenth season is available at mafscasting.castingcrane.com, and the casting call was announced last month via Married at First Sight's production company Kinetic Content's official casting page on Instagram.
"Attention all singles in #nashville. Married At First Sight is NOW CASTING in your city! APPLY today. LINK IN BIO or tag your single Nashville bestie in the comments below!" Kinetic Content captioned a February 8 posting on its Instagram account.
The following hashtags were also included in the post: "#nashvilletn #eastnashville #nashvillemusic #nashvillehairstylist #nashvilleartist #nashvilletennessee #nashvillegram #downtownnashville #nashvilleeats #nashvillewedding #nashvillelife #nashvilleweddingphotographer #nashvillestylist #nashvilleexplorersclub #nashvillefashion #lgbtqnashville #nashvillepride #nashvillescene #nashville_tn #nashvillerealestate #nashvillefood #nashvillefit #dogsofnashville #nashvillethebeautiful #nashvilleart #nashvillenights #nashvillebound #nashvillefitness."
The ad shows a groom -- wearing a cowboy hat and a tuxedo -- holding his bride in his arms and reads, "Married at First Sight, now casting in Nashville. Ready for the ultimate leap of faith? Exhausted all options? Ready to find the love of your life? Apply now."
According to the casting application, potential cast members must be available for interviews this year from May 13-15 as well as from May 20 through May 23.
Applicants must also be available from July 25 through August 7, 2022.
A little over one week after Kinetic Content advertised Married at First Sight's sixteenth season, they posted a second ad on February 17, trying to appeal to people searching for the love of their life.
"Apply today for the chance of a lifetime! Link in bio!!" the production company wrote on an Instagram post.
Applicants were asked to be available in the casting process for Season 15 in November 2021 as well as from late January through early February 2022.
In August 2020, Lifetime gave Married at First Sight a huge six-season renewal for Seasons 12 through Season 17.
The Lifetime series is currently airing its fourteenth season, set in Boston, MA, on Wednesday nights at 8PM ET/PT. So far, one of the five couples, Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, already asked for a divorce.
Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.
The show's current experts are sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson, and psychotherapist Dr. Viviana Coles.
After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.
ADVERTISEMENT
Married at First Sight changes its filming location each season, with previous editions having filmed in cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte.