Married at First Sight is looking for San Diego singles to participate in a new season of the extreme social experiment.

Married at First Sight will begin filming its fifteenth season in San Diego, CA, at the end of this year, and casting for the upcoming edition of the popular Lifetime reality series is currently underway.

The application for Married at First Sight's fifteenth season is available at mafscasting.castingcrane.com, and the casting call was announced on Wednesday, July 14 via Married at First Sight's production company Kinetic Content's official casting page on Instagram.

"NOW CASTING brave singles in sunny San Diego for a brand new season of Married At First Sight! Head to the LINK IN BIO to take the ultimate leap of faith!" Kinetic Content captioned an ad on its Instagram account.

The post also added the following hashtags: "#Encanto #ChulaVista #LindaVista #SerraMesa #MiraMesa #PointLoma #Carlsbad #Eastlake #OtayRanch #SanYsidro #LemonGrove #NationalCity #GrantHill #GaslampQuarter #Clairemont #Miramar #Sorrento #LaJolla #RanchoSantaFe #ImperialBeach #Coronado #Encinitas #Poway #DelMar #FairbanksRanch #SolanaBeach #elcajon #marriedatfirstsight #sandiego."

The ad shows a bride and groom arm-in-arm on a beach and reads, "Ready for the ultimate leap of faith? Exhausted all options? Ready to find the love of your life? Apply now."

According to the casting application, potential cast members must be available for interviews this year from November 6 through November 7 as well as from November 12 through November 15.

Applicants must also be available from January 28 through February 6, 2022.

The show's fifteenth season set in San Diego will therefore likely air in the second half of 2022.

Married at First Sight announced in January the series is also filming its fourteenth season this year in Boston, MA.

Applicants were asked to be available in the casting process for Season 14 this summer -- in June, July and August -- and so the Boston-based edition will probably premiere in the first half of 2022.
In August 2020, Lifetime gave Married at First Sight a huge six-season renewal for Seasons 12 through Season 17.

The Lifetime series wrapped its twelfth season in late May, with three couples choosing to stay together on Decision Day: Briana Myles and Vincent Morales, Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre, and Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake.

However, Briana and Vincent remain the only successful couple from the season, as Clara and Ryan announced they've decided to split and get a divorce earlier this week.

And Virginia and Erik have also filed for divorce since the show ended, although the couple have yet to publicly announce the news, presumably because they currently appear on Season 3 of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

Haley Harris and Jacob Harder chose to divorce on Decision Day, and while Paige Banks and Chris Williams gave their relationship another shot after Decision Day, things didn't work out for them in the end.

Married at First Sight has already begun airing its thirteenth season, which is set in Houston, TX, with its initial Matchmaking and Kickoff specials.

Married at First Sight's thirteenth season is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, July at 8PM ET/PT.

Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.

The show's experts agree sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson, and psychotherapist Dr. Viviana Coles.

After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.

Married at First Sight changes its filming location each season, with previous editions having filmed in cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte.

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

