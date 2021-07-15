'Married at First Sight' casting for Season 15 in San Diego
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/15/2021
Married at First Sight is looking for San Diego singles to participate in a new season of the extreme social experiment.
Married at First Sight will begin filming its fifteenth season in San Diego, CA, at the end of this year, and casting for the upcoming edition of the popular Lifetime reality series is currently underway.
The application for Married at First Sight's fifteenth season is available at mafscasting.castingcrane.com, and the casting call was announced on Wednesday, July 14 via Married at First Sight's production company Kinetic Content's official casting page on Instagram.
"NOW CASTING brave singles in sunny San Diego for a brand new season of Married At First Sight! Head to the LINK IN BIO to take the ultimate leap of faith!" Kinetic Content captioned an ad on its Instagram account.
The ad shows a bride and groom arm-in-arm on a beach and reads, "Ready for the ultimate leap of faith? Exhausted all options? Ready to find the love of your life? Apply now."
According to the casting application, potential cast members must be available for interviews this year from November 6 through November 7 as well as from November 12 through November 15.
Applicants must also be available from January 28 through February 6, 2022.
The show's fifteenth season set in San Diego will therefore likely air in the second half of 2022.
Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.
The show's experts agree sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson, and psychotherapist Dr. Viviana Coles.
After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.
Married at First Sight changes its filming location each season, with previous editions having filmed in cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte.