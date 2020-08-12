The application for Married at First Sight's thirteenth season is available at mafshouston.castingcrane.com, and the casting call was announced on Married at First Sight's production company Kinetic Content's official casting page on Instagram.
"CALLING ALL SINGLES IN HOUSTON! Married At First Sight is headed your way! If you are single, brave and ready to take the ultimate leap of faith, APPLY TODAY! LINK IN BIO mafshouston.castingcrane.com," Kinetic Content captioned an ad on its Instagram account last week.
The ad shows a bride and groom hand-in-hand and reads, "Now casting Married at First Sight Houston. Ready for the ultimate leap of faith? Exhausted all options? Ready to find the love of your life? Apply now."
According to the casting application, potential cast members must be available for interviews this year from November 14 through November 23 as well as from January 15 through January 24 in 2021.
In June, Kinetic Content also revealed Married at First Sight's casting deadline for Season 12 in Atlanta, GA, was approaching soon.
"It's the FINAL week of casting for brave singles in Atlanta, Georgia! So many say no because they are worried it won't work, but what if it does?!?" the production company captioned a similar MAFS ad for Atlanta-area applicants in June 10.
The post added, "Our experts have discovered true love stories! Take the leap of faith and apply today! #atlanta #atl #hotlanta ##singleinatlanta #datinginatlanta #marriageminded #marriageaintforpunks #believe #believeinlove #kismet #destiny #mafs #mafs2020 #mafslife #mafshappilyeverafter #mafscouplescam #happilyeverafter."
Season 12 of Married at First Sight is expected to premiere in the first half of 2021, while Season 13 will likely air in the second half of 2021.
Married at First Sight changes its filming location each season, with previous editions having filmed in cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C..
Married at First Sight's twelfth season will be the second MAFS edition to be filmed in Atlanta, as the city also served as the location of the show's third season.
Married at First Sight features experts matching up pairs of strangers based on their compatibility, goals, physical type, hobbies, religion, views of marriage and gender roles, and more.
Last season's experts were sociologist Dr. Pepper, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson, and newcomer Dr. Viviana Coles, a psychotherapist who replaced Dr. Jessica Griffin.
After meeting for the first time on their big day, each couple gets married and the next six to eight weeks of their lives are documented -- beginning with their wedding ceremony, reception and honeymoon, and continuing with the joys and struggles of daily life as they move in together and adjust to their new life as newlyweds.
Married at First Sight's eleventh season currently stars Christina and Henry Rodriguez, Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi, Woody Randall and Amani, Karen Landry and Miles Williams, and Olivia and Brett.