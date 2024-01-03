And Clare, who was desperate for an emotional connection and a deeper understanding of her husband, admitted on more than one occasion that she wasn't sure if she could picture a future with Cameron.
Clare, however, didn't give Cameron specifics as to why she felt no romance or spark, other than to say they have opposing religious beliefs.
The disconnect resulted in Cameron and Clare taking their wedding rings off and losing hope of a viable long-term relationship.
Lauren -- who became friends with Clare during filming -- and Cameron both appeared on the Wednesday, December 20 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty and offered drastically different perspectives on Clare and Cameron's marriage problems.
"Just to be transparent, for me, some of the differences Clare and I had were not that big of an issue. Raising our kids differently, like, it was a point of topic to continue the conversation, but it wasn't the truth in the moment of the problems I was having," Cameron explained to Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam.
"I largely was just feeling rejected," he added.
Keshia said it seemed like Cameron really liked Clare and he was afraid to go deeper and potentially get hurt in the end.
"Yes," Cameron said.
Keshia acknowledged, "I feel like both you and Clare were in the same place and neither one of you really, truly know how you feel about the other one. Because she did make a comment about how you said something regarding women who you normally date being more slender... and what I've read from it is it made her feel as though you weren't attracted to her."
Cameron said he appreciated Clare's "interpretation" of that conversation but it's not accurate.
"That's not what I said. Clare is my type and she's exactly what I asked for. I asked for a slender, attractive girl. I got exactly what I wanted, and honestly, to this day, I'm still not sure why she's not attracted to me," Cameron revealed, suggesting his marriage didn't last.
Keshia interjected, "I don't know if she's not, though."
Cameron explained how Clare allegedly shot down any of his attempts at physical touch or relations, even when it came to just holding hands or kissing.
"Off-camera, I was told that's strictly not okay," Cameron revealed.
Married at First Sight star Brennan also appeared on Afterparty and voiced how Cameron had told the guys "multiple times" how attracted he was to Clare.
"Wow, this is crazy!" Lauren stated. "[Lauren has said] the complete opposite [to me]."
Lauren announced, "Clare let us know plainly that you made very negative comments about the shape of her body very early on. I'm not saying you did or didn't -- I wasn't there."
"But from her perspective," Lauren continued, "when you made those comments so very early on, that made her want to pull back. And it seemed like it was a lot of positive-positive magnets pushing each other away."
But after hearing Cameron's side, Lauren said she didn't know what to think anymore.
Cameron attempted to speak and probably defend himself, and then Lauren interrupted him and declared, "Please just let me get it out. Clare said you said her butt was too big!"
Cameron had a shocked look on his face, and said, "That -- that -- okay, okay..."
Lauren then noted, "That's what she said. I'm just keeping it real. She said that you said her butt was too big and that if y'all had sex, you would never [climax]. I'm just saying! I'm going to keep it real!"
Lauren said she's "always honest" and that's what she heard Cameron had said to Clare the day after their wedding.
"This is all still confusing to me to this day. I just want to be upfront. Clare told me that she was only into dark, large..." Cameron began.
"Black men," Keshia stated.
"But also specifically well-built, large, athletic men," Cameron elaborated. "Now what's weird is that that's not true... because all of her exes are white. So, I assume that's not true."
After all those crazy revelations, Keshia admitted, "I don't know what the hell is going on!"
Cameron, however, said he maintained hope with Clare because their communication had yet to break down.
"I've noticed in the past that usually when [the communication] goes, things get a lot worse. And as long as we're talking, we're still together," Cameron concluded.
On the latest Married at First Sight episode, Dr. Pia advised Cameron and Clare to just have fun together and keep things light -- essentially removing all talk of sex and religion from their relationship.
But when Cameron asked Clare post-therapy if she could at least envision a future in which they're still together, Clare replied, "I don't know."
Cameron therefore suggested he should sleep in the guest bedroom and possibly maintain that living arrangement for the rest of the experiment, and Clare didn't fight him on it.
Clare just told Cameron that she hoped he wouldn't become resentful, and he stated, "I'm not -- yet."