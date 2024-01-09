'Married at First Sight' bombshell! Clare alleges Cameron brutally rejected her sexual advances
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/09/2024
Married at First Sight star Clare has claimed that she attempted to consummate her marriage to Cameron during the process but he rejected her and even acted grossed out by her sexual advance.
ADVERTISEMENT
On the latest episode of Married at First Sight's seventeenth season, Clare and Cameron decided to separate about one month into marriage because they apparently lacked a physical connection and also disagreed over how to raise their future children when it comes to religion.
Cameron was shown moving out of their shared apartment in Denver, but based on Cameron's side of the story, he was interested in progressing his emotional and physical relationship with Clare and she was allegedly the one who had shut down and wanted little to do with him.
During the January 3 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Clare watched back a Season 17 clip of Cameron expressing his feelings to their co-star Orion.
"All of my emotional capital is gone," Cameron explains to Orion in the clip.
"But when I reach my breaking point, she'll throw something out that reels me right back in. Any chance I've gotten, I've shown that I want to try to make this work and that I am attracted to her, I value her immensely and -- I'm going to say this in past tense -- I had feelings for her."
Clare went on to recall a completely different version of events from what Cameron had claimed.
"It's really crazy to see the difference in what he's saying to other people vs. what he's showing me," Clare alleged.
"He can tell people all day that he's attracted to me, but when he comes to me and doesn't show me that, like, I don't trust you."
Keshia asked, "What does showing you that look like?"
Clare responded, "For example, when he says that I am reeling him in and trying, that's my version of saying, 'I'm still trying to be here.'"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Tears then welled up in Clare's eyes and she continued, "This makes me emotional to talk about, because it's kind of embarrassing for me, but there was a time when I tried to have sex with him, and he full-on rejected me."
Clare therefore reiterated, "So for him to act like I'm the one who's not giving enough, it's hard for me to see that."
Clare claimed she had made the move on Cameron once they realized there was "a disconnect" in their values and the "chemistry was a little off" in their relationship.
"It happened when we were all out one night, off-camera, and we were having a conversation about our relationships. I just said, 'We are struggling. I don't know what to do.' It was basically SOS to the other couples," Clare recalled.
"And the advice was, 'If you're attracted, you need to continue to try.' And so that's when I went home. He wasn't out with us that night, and so I tried to initiate intimacy and it was met with, 'Eww, I'm sorry. This is not -- I can't do this right now.'"
RELATED: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)
Keshia asked Clare to confirm that Cameron had really said, "Eww," to her, and Clare replied, "Mhmm. Yeah."
Clare went on to allege, "When I was trying to be intimate with him, he was so not wanting that from me. I think the hardest thing, too, is a lot of this was off-camera because he made me feel like I shouldn't be discussing this on-camera."
ADVERTISEMENT
Clare claimed that Cameron thought discussing sex when the cameras were rolling was "too personal."
Clare added, "When he says he's trying, that was never the case and that was never happening. He wouldn't even touch me!"
Keshia suggested that maybe Cameron was just trying to protect his feelings since Clare didn't seem into him.
And based on Keshia's prior interview with Cameron on Afterparty, Keshia noted to Clare, "It seemed like he did like you."
Clare interjected, "That's where I would disagree."
Keshia, however, argued that Cameron had "verbally said on many occasions that he is attracted" to Clare.
"To the cameras," Clare hastily countered.
"What are you doing off-camera to show me that you're attracted? Put your money where your mouth is! Your behavior is not aligned with what you're saying, and that's the problem that I have."
Keshia acknowledged, "[Clare] did make a comment about how you said something regarding women who you normally date being more slender... It made her feel as though you weren't attracted to her."
Cameron said he appreciated Clare's "interpretation" of that conversation but it's not accurate.
"That's not what I said. Clare is my type and she's exactly what I asked for. I asked for a slender, attractive girl. I got exactly what I wanted, and honestly, to this day, I'm still not sure why she's not attracted to me," Cameron claimed.
Keshia interjected, "I don't know if she's not, though."
ADVERTISEMENT
Cameron explained how Clare allegedly shot down any of his attempts at physical touch or relations, even when it came to just holding hands or kissing.
"Off-camera, I was told that's strictly not okay," Cameron alleged.
Married at First Sight stars Brennan and Lauren also appeared on Afterparty, and Brennan voiced how Cameron had told the guys "multiple times" how attracted he was to Clare.
"Wow, this is crazy!" Lauren stated. "[Lauren has said] the complete opposite [to me]."
Lauren announced, "Clare let us know plainly that you made very negative comments about the shape of her body very early on. I'm not saying you did or didn't -- I wasn't there."
"But from her perspective," Lauren continued, "when you made those comments so very early on, that made her want to pull back. And it seemed like it was a lot of positive-positive magnets pushing each other away."
But after hearing Cameron's side, Lauren said she didn't know what to think anymore.
Cameron attempted to speak and probably defend himself, and then Lauren interrupted him and declared, "Please just let me get it out. Clare said you said her butt was too big!"
Cameron had a shocked look on his face, and said, "That -- that -- okay, okay..."
Lauren then noted, "That's what she said. I'm just keeping it real. She said that you said her butt was too big and that if y'all had sex, you would never [climax]. I'm just saying! I'm going to keep it real!"
Lauren said that's what she heard Cameron had said to Clare only one day after their wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
"This is all still confusing to me to this day. I just want to be upfront. Clare told me that she was only into dark, large..." Cameron began.
"Black men," Keshia stated.
"But also specifically well-built, large, athletic men," Cameron elaborated. "Now what's weird is that that's not true... because all of her exes are white. So, I assume that's not true."
After all those crazy revelations, Keshia admitted, "I don't know what the hell is going on!"