Married at First Sight Australia star Chris Jensen is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The television personality proposed to his girlfriend, Tayla Made, during a vacation at Airlie Beach in Queensland this week.

Jensen shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo from his proposal.

"With all my heart, it is you Tayla!! From the moment you walked into my life I saw how kind, caring and sweet you are. All of these beautiful attributes drew me in but the reason you own my heart is because you now own my daughters. The 3 of us love you Tayla and now you are family," he captioned the post.

Jensen has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Made confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"10000% speechless, but managed to get the word 'YES' out!!! I'm so lucky to have you, your daughters and the puppers. I love you and your family!!" she wrote.

Fellow MAFS Australia alums Jesse Konstantinoff, Kerry Knight and Hayley Vernon were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Congratulations mate," Konstantinoff wrote.

"Congratulations legends!!!! Amazing news for an amazing couple. We are thrilled for you both xoxoxoxo," Knight added.

"This gave me pure shivers. I'm so incredibly happy for you both. Love and light," Vernon said.

Jensen was paired with Jaimie Gardner in Season 8 of MAFS Australia, a reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The pair split before decision day.

The U.S. version of Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime and will return for a 14th season Jan. 5.