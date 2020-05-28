'Married at First Sight: Australia' recap: Two couples get married -- Luke calls wedding to Poppy "a trainwreck," Josh and Cathy enjoy "perfect" day
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/28/2020
Married at First Sight: Australia's seventh season featured two couples getting married as strangers -- Poppy and Luke as well as Josh and Cathy -- and one groom calling his wedding day "a trainwreck" during Wednesday night's episode on Lifetime.
ADVERTISEMENT
Married at First Sight: Australia's seventh season received over 15,000 applications from singles across the country who had exhausted traditional dating routes and dreamed of finding The One. There were more applicants than ever before for this season.
Applicants were apparently chosen based on personality, value systems and chemistry.
Season 7 of Married at First Sight: Australia -- which premiered in Australia in February and aired it's finale Down Under in April -- stars 12 couples, including one same-sex couple.
The matchmaking experts for Season 7 of Married at First Sight: Australia are John Aiken, Mel Schiling, and Dr. Trisha Stafford, who matched the couples for 10 weeks of married life.
Like the American version of Married at First Sight, Married at First Sight: Australia features couples getting "married" to a stranger, going on honeymoons, and then moving in together and attempting to form a new life together.
But unlike the American version, the couples "marry" at a commitment ceremony and then participate in subsequent regular commitment ceremonies in which each partner must decide whether they want to continue with the relationship or end it. The Australian couples also do not get married legally.
The Married at First Sight: Australia broadcast began with all the Season 7 ladies in one house talking about how they desired men with real personalities, and one woman joked she'd hook up with a chair in the room if it had a great personality.
Tash, a 31-year-old bartender, admitted she was "so incredibly nervous" going into the experiment but she desired a bride rather than a groom, which everyone in the house supported and applauded.
Poppy, a 38-year-old photographer and single mom of two-year-old twins, has gone through heartbreak before. Her husband apparently left her when her twin boys were only six weeks of age.
"My twins, I call them Cock and Block... I've got two little kids so people assume I'm in a relationship. It's basically me, the boys and The Wiggles," Poppy joked.
"It's a different life to what I used to have. Finding out my husband was having an affair, I was breastfeeding... and he said, 'I don't love you anymore,' and I was just devastated."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The experts therefore matched Poppy with Luke, a 38-year-old maintenance supervisor (FIFO worker) who has two teenage daughters and is brewing with positivity, energy and emotional intelligence, according to the experts.
Luke said he loves making himself and other people happy, and he considers himself a domesticated man because he's a father of two girls and had been single for four-and-a-half years.
The experts then said Josh, a 28-year-old truck driver, was looking for a long-term relationship and was ready to settle down and start a family of his own, and Josh said family is everything to him.
"All I've ever wanted is the happy Disney ending," Josh said.
Josh admitted he used to be a partyboy and so his past relationships didn't work out. He said he ruined what could have been a great relationship with his last girlfriend because he partied too much and didn't put her first, and so she left him.
The experts paired Josh with Cathy, a 26-year-old logistics investigator who once went on a date with a man who was talking to his next date on Tinder while they were out together. Cathy revealed she's been cheated on in the past, in multiple relationships, and it left her feeling rejected and unattractive.
Cathy told the cameras she deserves love and wants children as well as stability in a relationship with a loyal man.
ADVERTISEMENT
"To fall in love during this experiment, I would feel ecstatic, and I just can't wait to meet him," Cathy explained.
When Poppy told her friends she was getting married, they all laughed and couldn't believe it. Her friend Suzie was concerned about Poppy's children, but Poppy insisted this "marriage" would be no different from how she had married a stranger before.
The episode then featured Cathy and Josh getting ready for their wedding, and Cathy's bridesmaids hoped her husband was going to be genuine and trustworthy.
Poppy was also preparing to walk down the aisle to a stranger, who would turn out to be Luke. Poppy confessed she was extremely nervous and the experiment had become very real for her, and she was emotional at the memory of leaving her boys for the wedding.
John called Poppy's sense of humor a defense mechanism since she must be vulnerable.
"I want to leave. I want to go home to my kids. I'm scared! I'm going to break down soon. It's definitely sunk in I'm going to marry someone I don't know, and I'm really just panicking," Poppy noted. "I've never been so nervous in my entire life."
Poppy eventually went through with the wedding and was escorted down the aisle by her best friend Marco.
Luke was experiencing a roller coaster of emotions before seeing his bride for the first time since he only wanted to get married once.
But once Luke and Poppy caught eyes during their outdoor ceremony in the woods, he gushed to the cameras, "I am feeling relieved. She had that smile, she had that laughter, and I was pretty smitten on that to be honest."
Poppy asked Luke to reveal his sign and he replied, "Scorpio," which made her friends cheer among the guests. Poppy could immediately tell Luke was a "funny and a decent guy," and she said he put her at ease.
"I think we're going to get along really well. You can tell that we're exactly the same, definitely," Poppy said in a confessional.
Poppy said she and Luke clicked and she could tell he's a "nice and genuine person," but she couldn't get over the fact she had left her kids at home to do this and felt "really overwhelmed."
After the pair exchanged personal, handwritten vows and rings, they were both all smiles even though Poppy felt a bit guilty. Luke hoped their relationship would be smooth sailing from there, but Poppy wasn't sure she could continue on with the journey.
Footage then switched to Cathy and Josh bracing themselves to wed a stranger. Cathy got her dream dress on and said she felt like "a goddess," everything she had dreamed for her wedding day.
Cathy was feeling very nervous on the way to the ceremony and didn't know what to expect, and Josh also felt "out of place" and briefly considered running.
"I just want him to be a good man... and there to be an initial connection right straight away," Cathy said, later adding, "My heart is in my throat. I can't swallow. I'm about to marry someone and I have no idea what he looks like... I'd love to have that feeling like I've known him forever."
Cathy had been cheated on and rejected in her past, so she worried about potentially getting hurt again, but Josh insisted he was ready to find the right person. Josh apparently didn't want to end up with a broken relationship like his parents had.
When Josh first saw his bride walking down the aisle, he smiled huge and called her "gorgeous." Even his mother gave Cathy a thumbs-up from her seat.
Cathy had a dream her husband was going to be named Josh, so her bridesmaids couldn't believe it. Cathy gushed about how she and Josh had an initial attraction and she loved his "massive grin" and blue eyes.
Cathy told Josh that he looked good, and he was apparently everything she had dreamed of physically.
Josh told Cathy that he has a good heart and strong values, and Cathy loved the jokes he cracked and how he seemed like a bit of a goofball. She could also tell he was laid back.
Cathy essentially promised Josh "the world" in her vows, and the couple sealed the deal with a kiss.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She's perfect. She seems unreal," Josh gushed to the cameras. "I think we're off to a perfect start."
As Luke was waiting for the photo shoot to begin, Poppy wasn't focused.
The couple shared how they both had kids at home, and Luke thought it was great she has two young boys. Luke comforted Poppy and said their marriage was a lot to take in, but he did his best to console her and promise her everything was going to be alright.
Poppy said she struggled to be herself during the photo shoot but it was nothing Luke had done and he was "lovely." Luke tried to be positive but didn't know how to respond to Poppy, who seemed distant and couldn't even make eye contact with him.
Meanwhile, Josh and Cathy began their reception, and Josh said his wife made him laugh and had him "hook, line and sinker" with her big brown eyes.
The couple had playful banter, but John said Cathy's biggest obstacle was going to be accepting that Josh was attracted to her and would stick around. Cathy apparently had insecurities because of the pain she had experienced in the past.
While enjoying their dinner, Josh promised Cathy that he would never cheat on her, and Cathy realized in that moment he was a great match for her.
"I think he's into me, but I am concerned because I don't want to be rejected by him. I'm praying he feels the same way about me," Cathy said in a confessional.
During the wedding reception, Poppy and Luke unfortunately drifted even further apart. Poppy admitted she was just so overwhelmed and that affected her ability to get to know Luke better.
"I just don't know if I've made the right decision," Poppy said, before leaving the dinner table in tears and crying about what she had done to some of her wedding guests.
"I really don't know how to take it," Luke told the cameras.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's put me in a bit of a shock. It's really hard to be positive... I know she doesn't mean [to be this way], but it's pretty hurtful. This is a trainwreck. It feels like a trainwreck."
Luke was losing hope in his new marriage, but Poppy's friends could tell Luke was genuine and so they wanted her to open up and be vulnerable with her new husband.
Poppy's friends warned her that she was coming across "cold" and stiff to Luke, and she hated that. Poppy's friends advised her to give the relationship a good and have some fun because she's usual the life of the party but was "acting like a corpse."
Poppy wanted to find love, so she returned to the dinner table and made more of an effort. Luke called this a light at the end of the tunnel and found a renewed sense of hope.
At Cathy and Josh's reception, her feelings had grown stronger for Josh. Cathy had a slight fear Josh was not genuinely interested in her, but he assured his groomsmen that he was attracted to his wife.
Ironically, Josh was equally concerned about whether his wife reciprocated his feelings and was into him.
"I hope she likes me as much as I like her," Josh told the cameras.
Josh and Cathy then sat down to talk and Josh admitted he was "crushing hard" on her, which made Cathy "ecstatic." She said she felt the same way, and Josh was also relieved and thrilled. They were both hoping they had found their perfect match, and then they shared a kiss.
"I don't know how you could top this day. I think we have built a connection, and we'll see where this goes from now. Josh honestly could be The One," Cathy gushed.
Meanwhile, Poppy said Luke had been a true gentleman all day long, and she could envision him being a great father. Poppy said she hadn't been treated that well in quite some time.
Poppy told Luke he had put her mind at ease and she wasn't used to being supported as a single mother. She thanked him for being lovely, and Luke told Poppy that she could trust him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Poppy could tell her husband was very similar, and they hugged and laughed with each other.
"There is still definitely potential with Poppy. I am feeling pretty good," Luke noted.
As the two weddings came to an end, both sets of newlyweds returned to their respective hotel rooms.
This was going to be Poppy's first night with a man since her divorce, so the experts predicted this would be tricky and difficult for her to navigate. However, Poppy decided to sleep in the same bed with Luke as to give the experiment her best shot.
Poppy and Luke appeared to go straight to bed, but Cathy and Josh popped a bottle of champagne and Cathy acknowledged sexual tension was definitely there. Josh said their chemistry was "unbelievable" in fact.
Luke looked forward to a night of snuggling and maybe even more.