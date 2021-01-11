Married at First Sight Australia couple Elizabeth "Lizzie" Sobinoff and Sebastian "Seb" Guilhaus have split up.

The television personalities announced Sunday on Instagram that they have ended their relationship.

Sobinoff shared the news alongside a photo of herself with Guilhaus.

"We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. We want to thank everyone for the endless support we have received on our platforms," she captioned the post.

Sobinoff asked for kindness and respect from fans as she and Guilhaus navigate their breakup.

"We are aware you have followed parts of our journey, but please remember we are real people, and we are both navigating our way through this time to the best of our abilities," Sobinoff said.

"Naturally we are both aware there will be countless rumors and so on," she added. "It is still fresh for us both, we just know there has been some curiosity as we have shared parts of our relationship online and we met on national television."

Sobinoff said she and Guilhaus are still in contact and involved in each other's lives.

"We are both respectful of each other and are still involved in each other's lives. We both have cherished each other and have grown together," she said. "We would like to send love and well wishes to all."

Guilhaus posted the same photo and statement on his own account.

Sobinoff and Guilhaus met on Married at First Sight, a TV series that pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The pair were previously the only couple from Season 7 that were still together.

Sobinoff had shared a new photo with Guilhaus in December while celebrating the holidays together.

"I hope everyone was able to have the best Christmas that they possibly could. With everything that is going on right now... I hope you were able to settle your mind for a few days and enjoy," she wrote.

A version of Married at First Sight also airs in the United States.