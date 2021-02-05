Married at First Sight alum Ashley Petta is a mom of two.

The television personality welcomed her second child, daughter Vaeda Marie, with her husband and MAFS Season 5 co-star, Anthony D'Amico, on Wednesday.

Petta shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby girl. Petta and D'Amico also have a 2-year-old daughter, Mila Rose.

"Meet Vaeda Marie," Petta captioned the post. "This little peanut made her debut on 2/3/2021 at 11:11am. She weighed 6lbs and is 19inches long."

"It was definitely love at first sight! We can't wait to get her home and introduce her to her big sister!" she said.

D'Amico posted a photo with baby Vaeda on Twitter.

"It fits me. I can't lie. Meet our new little love, Vaeda Marie. #GirlDad," he wrote.

Fellow MAFS alums Jamie Otis, Danielle Dodd, Miles Williams, Cortney Hendrix, Jessica Studer and Jephte Pierre were among those to congratulate Petta and D'Amico in the comments.

"Congrats girl! Vaeda is sucha cutie pie...and clearly a good luck charm being born at 11:11," Otis wrote.

"congrats to both of you!" Williams added.

"congrats!!! Love her name," Hendrix said.

Petta and D'Amico announced in July that they were expecting their second child. Petta shared a family photo with their daughter Mila on Sunday ahead of the new baby's birth.

"Ahh I can't believe this is probably our last picture as a family of three!! Only a couple more days!" she wrote.

Petta and D'Amico married in August 2016 after meeting on MAFS, a Lifetime reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet.