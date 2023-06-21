Mindy and Steve sparked speculation they had a relationship blossoming in February when they had posted Instagram photos of themselves traveling together along the coast in California.
In Steve's Instagram post at the time, Steve gushed about "chasing sunsets and ice cream" with Mindy -- an "exceptional human" who has been working as a data scientist in San Diego -- and Mindy noticeably commented with two dozen red-heart emojis.
Mindy then visited Steve in his hometown of Boston in late May, but both of them continued to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status -- until now.
On the Married at First Sight: Cast Tell All special, host Monique Kelley pushed for answers about whether Mindy and Steve's dynamic is more than just a friendship.
When Steve's MAFS co-star Lindsey Georgoulis accused Steve of appearing on the special solely for a paycheck, Mindy chimed in and clarified, "On him being out here, Steve was visiting me in San Diego -- we're spending time together. And so I asked him to be here."
Mindy went on to tell the "really embarrassing" why she and Steve had begun communicating.
"So I recently switched career fields to data science, and I did know, from watching Steve's season that he had experience with programming and stuff like that. And yes, I thought he was handsome," Mindy revealed.
"And when I knew it didn't work out for him with his ex [Noi], at that time, I was building a profile on LinkedIn, and I sent him the most embarrassing message."
According to a screenshot, Mindy wrote to Steve, "Hi Steve! I hope all is well. I'm breaking into data science and looking to expand my network a bit more."
Steve replied, "Hey Mindy! I saw that you were taking classes back in the States, how's that going so far?"
Steve was referring to how Mindy had briefly moved to Mexico for a fresh start after her MAFS divorce from Zach Justice.
Monique therefore asked the pair if they're officially dating and an item.
"This is new. We're feeling things out. He's still in Boston, and I'm in San Diego," Mindy explained. "So there's distance factors."
Steve then shared, "The one thing that is kind of crazy, it's hard to talk to somebody who can relate to our situation. It's very rare. And so in this case, [Mindy] was somebody I could, you know, explain my situation and talk to."
Steve added, "She knows all the ins and outs from her perspective as well. So it was just really natural to kind of have somebody to work that through with, for sure."
Steve said he offered to visit Mindy in the West Coast as a result.
"We ended up going on -- not a long road trip -- but we were just bouncing up and down the coast [starting with] Sunset Cliffs... just checking out the beaches, and we had a great time," Steve explained.
Mindy gushed that she wants to stay in San Diego "forever" because she loves it "so much."
Mindy later insisted that Steve is not broke financially and offers to pay for a lot of things when they go out on dates.
Mindy said she hasn't talked to Zach since their divorce conversations in late 2020, and Steve said it's been about a year since he and Noi announced their divorce and he's definitely been able to heal since then.
"This is the first time I'm out of a serious relationship and we're not on speaking terms. I like to end things respectfully and not have any bad blood, but if somebody else doesn't want to be cordial, it's up to them," Steve said.
When Steve posted photos of his road trip with Mindy in February, Married at First Sight Season 5 alum Anthony D'Amico wrote, "I hear the 1st person you date after being on MAFS you marry," along with a winking emoji.
Steve's post worked MAFS fans into a tizzy. Comments poured in from Instagram users complimenting Steve and Mindy on being "so cute together" and saying they "could not be more perfect for each other."
A second fan wrote, "Soft launch or hard launch.... please let this be a launch!!!"
Another Instagram user gushed, "Definitely happy if you guys are a couple. Two athletic and adventurous people! Perfect duo! And deserving of a good person in your lives."
Mindy also posted her "favorite" photos from the trip with Steve and said she had so much fun.
A fan commented, "Finally something good came out of this show [for] you!!!"
Mindy replied, "I'll take it," in addition to a winking emoji and a red-heart emoji.
Considering Mindy responded to many of the comments on her photos, it's apparent she chose not to answer questions about whether she and Steve were dating or just started a platonic relationship.
Mindy and Steve seemingly went out of their way to avoid defining their relationship on social media, which allowed Married at First Sight fans to run with gossip and believe there was something more going on than just a friendship.
The pair chose to stay together on "Decision Day," but then they announced their split in July of that year.
Noi wrote on Instagram first that "divorce feels good," which appeared to be a spontaneous and reactionary move. Steve confirmed the news hours later in a very lengthy Instagram post, admitting that Noi's post had blindsided him and the spouses were "incompatible."
Noi said she and Steve were "not cordial" and stopped talking after they parted ways.
Noi claimed Steve had an "aversion" to getting a job and opening a joint savings account, and she suggested that the former sales engineer's savings -- a speculated "pile of money" he was "sitting on" -- ran out.
Noi also said while their split was "initially a mutual decision," she had a change of heart and told Steve that she still loved him and wanted to be with him -- only to get brutally rebuffed, allegedly. Noi suggested that Steve enjoyed attention from other women and wanted to explore those options.
Steve wrote of his failed marriage on social media in late January, "So many struggle with attraction, chemistry, trust, and getting along. We managed to make things work for just about a year, with a person we'd never met, and share a lot of positive and fun experiences through it all."
"We were seeing a marriage [counselor] regularly, and had made a lot of progress trying to resolve some of our issues. Most people have seen more negative aspects that existed within our relationship, but there were also plenty of really good things we shared and worked on," Steve explained.
Steve noted that while they got married on a television show, "the pain of the breakup" was "real."
Meanwhile, Mindy, a Maryland native, married Zach on Married at First Sight's tenth season, which filmed in Washington, D.C. and aired in early 2020.
Zach and Mindy's marriage started going downhill during their Panama honeymoon, when Zach told his wife multiple times he wasn't attracted to her.
Not only did Zach allegedly avoid spending time with Mindy off-camera, but he even refused to move into an apartment with her following the Married at First Sight couple's honeymoon.
Mindy then caught Zach in lies and lost all trust in him, which was the end of the road for them as a couple.
After a tumultuous and emotional journey, Mindy dumped Zach and asked for a divorce nearly two weeks before "Decision Day" because he had put little-to-no effort into their relationship and had engaged in an inappropriate and disrespectful friendship with Mindy's pal Lindsay behind her back.