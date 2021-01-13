Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles matched five Atlanta-based couples to wed on the new season: Chris and Paige, Briana and Vincent, Clara and Ryan, Haley and Jacob, and Virginia and Erik.
Karen and Miles, who got married on the show's eleventh season last year, shared their advice for the Season 12 couples in a video interview with Atlanta's Fox network affiliate.
"I would say communicate with each other and be very open and very honest about how you're feeling, what you like and what you dislike," Karen shared.
"Because without that communication and without that honesty, whether or not you decide to stay together, that's really going to help you make a decision from your heart and be able to make a true decision."
And Miles added, "Just take care of each other."
"It's a very tough time right now to be just a human much less marrying a stranger," he elaborated. "So just take care of yourself and take care of each other, and ultimately, at the end of the day, that's all we would need to do."
During the Married at First Sight: Kickoff Special that aired last week, many otherMarried at First Sight couples from seasons past weighed in on how the Season 12 couples could leave the experiment feeling happy and fulfilled.
Elizabeth Bice said having an open mind is "the perfect place to be in for this experiment," and her husband Jamie Thompson advised the men to be "patient" and let physical intimacy "happen naturally" in their marriages.
"Just taking a deep breath is a big, big life-saver in a relationship," Elizabeth said.
Jamie also shared how he and Elizabeth have learned to "trust each other" and know they are "on the same team" when disagreements pop up.
"We're going to solve this issue because we know we want to be together and we just need to get through it," Jamie explained.
"Come to find out, we are not each other's enemies!" Elizabeth acknowledged.
Doug Hehner shared, "Attraction grows. You can be attracted to someone initially and then we see marriages fall apart."
And Doug's wife Jamie Otis added, "First impressions aren't always accurate. You're in your wedding gown and you're about to legally marry someone, and you maybe want a little bit of butterflies or some sort of chemistry -- and I had none of it."
"Everyone who thinks, 'You've got to have butterflies immediately,' girl, give the guy who is not your type a try because maybe he's exactly what you need and you should probably change your type!" Jamie O. explained.
Jamie O. also advised the couples to be their authentic, genuine selves on and off camera.
"Just be yourselves all the time. Don't try to be anything that you're not," Jamie O. noted.
"All of the relationships I've had failed because I'm terrible at communication, so having the experts there gave me that kick in the butt to start talking about real things," Doug shared.
"When it comes to marriage, let your skeletons out, and pray to God that they're okay with it and can help you through it, because that's the person you're going to go to bed with every single night," Jamie O. concluded.
Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie, who have been together almost two years now and are currently expecting their first child, advised the Season 12 couples to "be intentional" with their spouse.
Jessica Studer, who married Austin Hurd on the show, said, "My advice would be to be honest and to have fun... Open-minded is a good one too."
Like Jessica, Kristine Killingsworth told the new couples to be "open and honest with each other," and her husband Keith Dewar added, "Keep everything loose and just follow the process."
Jephte Pierre, the husband of Shawniece Jackson, advised the men matched with powerful, strong women to just "relax and take your time." He also said, "Just enjoy everything that's coming towards you."
Bobby Dodd, who is married to Danielle Bergman with two kids, offered the following advice to the Season 12 couples: "Listen for eight weeks... and make friends with the crew!"
Danielle added, "Don't over-analyze every little thing."
Anthony advised the grooms to make their wives feel like they're in "a safe space" so the women can open up easier, and Ashley said, "Be as open-minded as possible... and don't let the little things cloud your mind."
Stephanie Sersen told the new couples to "put in the effort and the work," and her husband AJ Vollmoeller suggested the new participants should be themselves.
"They'll love you for it," AJ noted.
Similar to prior seasons, Married at First Sight's twelfth season will feature strangers meeting at the wedding altar and then spending the next six to eight weeks embarking on a honeymoon, moving in together, and navigating the joys and struggles of daily life together.
And at the end of the experiment, Married at First Sight's five Season 12 couples will reach "Decision Day" and have to decide whether to remain married or decide to end their marriages and divorce.