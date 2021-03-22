Tristan took to Instagram on Sunday and posted several photos of his newborn, including a sweet picture of the MAFS alum kissing his son and one image of Tristan posing with two older men who appear to be his father and grandfather.
Tristan and Rachel named their son Phoenix Zane Thompson, who was born on March 16 at 10:35AM weighing eight pounds and three ounces.
"A Phoenix means to be born again or new life. Zane is for 'God is Gracious,'" Tristan captioned his Instagram post.
"My son exemplifies everything in his name. World. I'd like to introduce you to my pride and joy."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
On February 28, Tristan wrote alongside to photos of the expecting couple, "Our baby shower was filled with love, smiles and anticipation of our soon to be here baby boy! I can not wait to meet my son. Only a few more weeks."
In June 2020, Tristan and Rachel revealed they were proceeding with their July wedding at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, TX, even though the coronavirus pandemic had been surging in the Texas city.
"So I see it's a social media tradition to post your marriage license selfie when you officially acquire it, well HERE IT IS... 28 Days till we say 'I Do!'" Rachel captioned a photo with Tristan in mid-June that showed the couple holding their marriage certificate in a car. "#CantWhiteToMarryThompson."
Tristan said at the time he was thrilled to have "finally settled into [their] new home."
When a follower commented that Tristan has found a better match for him than Mia -- whom Tristan divorced -- he wrote back, "Waaaaaay better match lol."
Tristan announced his engagement to Rachel on June 2, 2019 after he proposed with a large pear-shaped diamond ring.
"We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you," Tristan wrote alongside a photo of the couple staring into each other's eyes last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES! #shesaidyes #marriedatfirstsight #engaged #DivineFavor."
Tristan went Facebook official with Rachel in May 2019 when he declared Rachel his "Queen," shortly after changing his status to "in a relationship" with the former Miss World America Texas beauty pageant winner.
Tristan was hugging a smiling Rachel -- who is a culinary coach and MBA grad student, according to her Instagram bio -- in a photo posted alongside the May 14 "Queen" Facebook posting.
Tristan originally debuted Rachel as the new woman in his life on social media on Valentine's Day 2019, just about two months after the pair met in late December 2018.
Tristan married Mia on Married at First Sight's seventh season -- which was based in Dallas and aired in 2018 -- and the couple faced numerous obstacles during their time together.
Mia ultimately filed for divorce from Tristan on September 4, 2018 in Dallas, citing insupportability as the grounds for the divorce.
In October of that year, Mia appeared to accuse Tristan of demoralizing her during the course of their relationship on social media.
Although she did not name Tristan directly, she led her followers to believe Tristan mentally abused her and is a "narcissist."
Tristan and Mia's divorce was finalized in November 2018, but according to the divorce decree, the pair separated on May 5, 2018.
Given the couple's Married at First Sight wedding only occurred on March 25, 2018, the May 5 date would mean Mia and Tristan separated nearly two weeks before the show's eight-week experiment ended.
Mia and Tristan, however, presented themselves as wanting to stay together and make their marriage work on Season 7's "Decision Day," which took place at the conclusion of the eight-week period.
ADVERTISEMENT
On the season's subsequent reunion show in which they had announced they were divorcing, Mia and Tristan insisted that while they had engaged in several fights during the filming period, they only split for good after "Decision Day" occurred.
An arrest warrant had been issued back in February 2018 by Mia's alleged ex-boyfriend, Jared Evans, who claimed she had stalked him on multiple occasions in the 13 months that followed their December 2016 breakup and also made an unauthorized purchase of an Apple iPhone on his credit card one year after their split.
Mia initially told Tristan the situation was a matter of identity theft and she had no relationship with her accuser, but she slowly came clean to her concerned husband off-camera, resulting in a lack of trust in their marriage.
In a pair of Instagram postings Mia made in October 2018, she claimed she was innocent and Evans' police report was false.
According to Mia's postings, she was the victim of a false police report in regards to her ex-boyfriend's stalking accusations, and he actually called and texted her thousands of times following their alleged break-up.
Tristan was previously bashed for seemingly kicking Mia out of his apartment during an altercation and handling the situation poorly.
In addition, Tristan was pushing Mia throughout the season to move from Dallas to Houston for his business, which became a point of contention between the two. It's therefore ironic Tristan ended up back in Dallas.