Married at First Sight alum Steve Moy has revealed whether he currently has a job given his unemployed status was a major issue for his wife Noi Phommasak during filming.

ADVERTISEMENT
Noi and Steve, who starred on Married at First Sight's fourteenth season earlier this year, fell in love quickly and were one of the strongest couples on their season.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

But Steve's refusal to get a part-time or full-time job began presenting problems in their relationship, especially since Steve -- a former sales engineer who claimed he was in a good place financially with a lot of savings -- expected Noi to take on some of their household chores while she was working full-time as a talent acquisition coordinator.

While Noi was hoping Steve would come around and secure some type of steady job, it appears Steve is still letting his creative juices flow.

"I'm not looking for a sugar mama... I have a plan and I have a timetable when me and Noi are going to reconnect and talk about where things stand and if she's happy with where it's at or if she wants me to get a job or if things are going well in the other creative outlets that I'm doing," Steve shared on the recent Married at First Sight: Kickoff Special for Season 15.

Steve, essentially confirming he's still not a member of corporate America, continued, "I've been exploring if I should stay in the tech field or do something else, but that's as far as the job goes."

While Steve thought he was contributing heavily to his marriage by cooking, cleaning and taking care of Noi's dog Sushi, Noi always wanted her husband to be a provider.

Noi, who longs to be a mother and have a house full of children, said she never envisioned herself being her family's breadwinner.

The root of tension between the couple on Married at First Sight therefore seemed to be Noi's annoyance with Steve's alleged lack of motivation and ambition professionally. She questioned at times if Steve was enough for her and if she deserved better, which hurt Steve's feelings.

RELATED: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Steve wanted Noi to embrace the freedom they had to travel and try new things, but Steve's frivolous nature resulted in Noi putting walls up and refusing to move in with him after Decision Day.

But Steve insisted on the Kickoff Special he is doing just fine financially.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I'm comfortable and I've been comfortable," Steve noted. "We haven't had a problem, any problems, financially. So as far as that [goes], I feel like that's covered."

As Steve spoke, his wife had an expressionless look on her face, staring off into the distance.

"It's still a little unnerving for me," Noi admitted.

"But I also understand his need to explore and be creative and work on his dreams and aspirations. So, we've worked on a timeline. So that makes me feel better."

Noi -- who said they're still getting into a normal routine after the show -- also said she's open to some creative ventures of her own such as starting up a travel blog and seeing the world.

"I would love to work with kids," she added. "So there are a lot of different things I want to do that are probably more creative than a 9-5 [job]."

When Steve and Noi opted to stay together on Decision Day, Noi cried about how wonderful Steve was and how he treated her and made her feel safe and secure in their relationship.

RELATED: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
Noi didn't feel judged or criticized by her husband, and she said, "In a very short amount of time, you have taught me what it means to be vulnerable and you have opened up a part of me that has been dormant for so long."

In turn, Steve shared how he couldn't think of anyone he'd rather go through life with.

Steve then put a ring on Noi's finger during a group outing with the cast, and things were going well between them at the time the reunion special filmed.

On the Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special for Season 14 -- which filmed five months after Decision Day and aired on June 1 -- Noi finally determined that she was going to move in with Steve in a couple of months, and she came around to the idea of having two children instead of three.

But on the Kickoff Special, Steve and Noi revealed they still haven't moved in together yet.

Noi said she and Steve have just been enjoying "spending time together" and "hanging out" with their friends and family. Steve also confirmed they've been "practicing" for trying for a baby.

Married at First Sight's fifteenth season premieres with a special three-hour episode Wednesday, July 6 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS RE-MARRIED? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our Married at First Sight newspage!

And click here for more updates on former Married at First Sight cast members and info on where they are now!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT NEWS