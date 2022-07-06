But Steve's refusal to get a part-time or full-time job began presenting problems in their relationship, especially since Steve -- a former sales engineer who claimed he was in a good place financially with a lot of savings -- expected Noi to take on some of their household chores while she was working full-time as a talent acquisition coordinator.
While Noi was hoping Steve would come around and secure some type of steady job, it appears Steve is still letting his creative juices flow.
"I'm not looking for a sugar mama... I have a plan and I have a timetable when me and Noi are going to reconnect and talk about where things stand and if she's happy with where it's at or if she wants me to get a job or if things are going well in the other creative outlets that I'm doing," Steve shared on the recent Married at First Sight: Kickoff Special for Season 15.
Steve, essentially confirming he's still not a member of corporate America, continued, "I've been exploring if I should stay in the tech field or do something else, but that's as far as the job goes."
While Steve thought he was contributing heavily to his marriage by cooking, cleaning and taking care of Noi's dog Sushi, Noi always wanted her husband to be a provider.
Noi, who longs to be a mother and have a house full of children, said she never envisioned herself being her family's breadwinner.
The root of tension between the couple on Married at First Sight therefore seemed to be Noi's annoyance with Steve's alleged lack of motivation and ambition professionally. She questioned at times if Steve was enough for her and if she deserved better, which hurt Steve's feelings.
Noi didn't feel judged or criticized by her husband, and she said, "In a very short amount of time, you have taught me what it means to be vulnerable and you have opened up a part of me that has been dormant for so long."
In turn, Steve shared how he couldn't think of anyone he'd rather go through life with.
Steve then put a ring on Noi's finger during a group outing with the cast, and things were going well between them at the time the reunion special filmed.
On the Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special for Season 14 -- which filmed five months after Decision Day and aired on June 1 -- Noi finally determined that she was going to move in with Steve in a couple of months, and she came around to the idea of having two children instead of three.
But on the Kickoff Special, Steve and Noi revealed they still haven't moved in together yet.
Noi said she and Steve have just been enjoying "spending time together" and "hanging out" with their friends and family. Steve also confirmed they've been "practicing" for trying for a baby.
Married at First Sight's fifteenth season premieres with a special three-hour episode Wednesday, July 6 at 8PM ET/PT on Lifetime.