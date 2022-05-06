Paige, who married Chris on Married at First Sight's twelfth season but got divorced, appeared on Wednesday night's Married at First Sight --Decision Day: Dish Boston special on Lifetime, which served as a lead-in for Season 14's upcoming Decision Day finale.
Paige provided commentary on Married at First Sight's Season 14 couples and also provided fans with an update on her love life.
"Life's been good. I'm in the process of finalizing my book, Turning the Paige. There's been a lot of great things happening. I've been dating as well," Paige revealed.
Paige -- whose book will reportedly hit shelves in late 2022 -- called herself "a hopeless romantic," and so she clearly hopes to find The One and get married again someday.
When looking back on her tumultuous relationship with Chris on the show, she said she wished she had cut ties with her then-husband and ended the marriage early.
"I just wish that we never really showed up [to Decision Day]," Paige admitted.
Paige said meeting with Chris on Decision Day was a formality that "overcomplicated" their relationship and strayed her from the reality of the situation that had been "very clear" to her since Day 1.
Married at First Sight's twelfth season, which began filming in Summer 2020 and aired in early 2021, featured Chris confessing on his wedding day that he wasn't attracted to Paige; however, he continued to have a sexual relationship with her.
Chris discovered at the beginning of his Las Vegas honeymoon with Paige that his ex-fiancee Mercedes Myrick -- whom he had been engaged to just three months before tying the knot with a stranger -- was six weeks pregnant.
Chris spent the next several weeks apparently agonizing over whether he should continue his marriage to Paige or reconcile with his ex so they could raise the baby together, and his confusion resulted in an on-again, off-again romance with Paige.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Chris was shown dumping Paige before their one-month anniversary and threatening divorce because he claimed she wasn't a good communicator, and then Chris complained to Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson that Paige doesn't have a pretty face and the experts could have matched him with a beautiful Atlanta queen.
But Chris thought Paige was a good-hearted and caring woman, and so he never officially ended the romance during the two-month experiment. Instead, he and Paige attempted to bond for several weeks by doing activities together, such as playing basketball and eating dinner.
During one of those evenings, Paige felt disrespected when Chris informed her -- after the fact -- he had purchased Mercedes a brand new luxury vehicle.
The couple ultimately decided to get a divorce on Decision Day.
During the reunion special for Paige's season, she announced that she and Chris had briefly reconciled and tried to make things work after announcing their decision to divorce on "Decision Day." But the romance fizzled out quickly.
Paige said on Wednesday night's MAFS special for the currently-airing Boston season that her marriage "fortunately" ended that way.
In light of Chris' unflattering edit on Married at First Sight, he claimed in June 2021 that Paige tried to "ruin" him by making him look like an "emotional abuser" on the show.
Chris also claimed Paige was a backstabber and had "lied" on the show about how much they allegedly slept together. He also said Paige had asked him to continue filming the series when he just wanted to quit.
Paige suggested on the Married at First Sight: Kick-Off Special for Season 13, which aired in July 2021, that she had doubts Mercedes was ever really pregnant and thought Chris may have used the alleged pregnancy as a way to get out of his arranged marriage.
Paige also admitted last year how she felt Chris had manipulated her during their marriage.
"[When] you've been romantic in any type of capacity, sometimes it is kind of hard to discern, like, 'Okay is this real or are you just trying to play with me?'" Paige explained.
"It was a lot, but I mean, if you don't get love, you get a lesson. And I learned my biggest lesson here -- once you see those red flags, run! Run, run!"
At the time, Paige revealed she was "dating someone" new.
"He's a great guy... I am [happy]. I am. I realized that sometimes you've got to take fate into your own hands, especially with your dating life. So yeah, I'm in a great place," Paige said at the time.
It's unclear whether Paige is still dating that man or casually dating.