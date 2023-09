Paige Banks / Instagram

alum Paige Banks has apparently found the love she's been searching for, and now she's going to be a mom!Paige, who starred on 's twelfth season in 2021, has announced she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend Justin.Paige took to Instagram on Tuesday and wrote alongside photos of the happy couple holding up sonogram images, "1 Samuel 1:27 'For this child, we have prayed and the Lord has granted us what we have asked of Him.'"Paige told People this is "the start of a new chapter" for her, adding, "I saw the two lines come across the test and I was shocked, happy and anxious all at the same time."She added, "I've always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own, and finally I felt like God had answered the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for."Paige shared how she's embracing her first pregnancy and enjoying every moment of it."Every time I rub my belly or I experience some crazy morning sickness (that doesn't just happen in the morning), I know that my beautiful angel is forming inside of me and ready to make its entrance earthside soon," Paige said.The alum also noted how she's "super grateful" to have Justin, her "person" and "safe space," by her side on this road to parenthood."[He's] my confidante, and most importantly, my best friend," the mom-to-be gushed. "Life isn't always easy, but doing it with you makes things so worthwhile and I can't wait to see you in action with our little love."Paige, who had a tumultuous marriage to Chris Williams on , appeared on the -- Decision Day: Dish Boston special on Lifetime in May 2022 and explained how life was "good" after her divorce and she was in the process of finalizing her book, Turning the Paige, which hit shelves late last year."There's been a lot of great things happening. I've been dating as well," Paige revealed at the time.Paige called herself "a hopeless romantic" and said she was still looking for The One and to get married again someday.When looking back on her roller-coaster relationship with Chris on the show, she said she wished she had cut ties with her then-husband and ended the marriage early."I just wish that we never really showed up [to Decision Day]," Paige admitted.Paige said meeting with Chris on Decision Day was a formality that "overcomplicated" their relationship and strayed her from the reality of the situation that had been "very clear" to her since Day 1.'s twelfth season, which began filming in Summer 2020 and aired in early 2021, featured Chris confessing on his wedding day that he wasn't attracted to Paige; however, he continued to have a sexual relationship with her.Chris discovered at the beginning of his Las Vegas honeymoon with Paige that his ex-fiancee Mercedes Myrick -- whom he had been engaged to just three months before tying the knot with a stranger -- was six weeks pregnant.Chris spent the next several weeks apparently agonizing over whether he should continue his marriage to Paige or reconcile with his ex so they could raise the baby together, and his confusion resulted in an on-again, off-again romance with Paige.Chris was shown dumping Paige before their one-month anniversary and threatening divorce because he claimed she wasn't a good communicator, and then Chris complained to expert Pastor Calvin Roberson that Paige doesn't have a pretty face and the experts could have matched him with a beautiful Atlanta queen.But Chris thought Paige was a good-hearted and caring woman, and so he never officially ended the romance during the two-month experiment. Instead, he and Paige attempted to bond for several weeks by doing activities together, such as playing basketball and eating dinner.During one of those evenings, Paige felt disrespected when Chris informed her -- after the fact -- he had purchased Mercedes a brand new luxury vehicle.The couple ultimately decided to get a divorce on Decision Day.During the reunion special for Paige's season, she announced that she and Chris had briefly reconciled and tried to make things work after announcing their decision to divorce on "Decision Day." But the romance fizzled out quickly.Paige said on the -- Decision Day Dish: Boston special that her marriage "fortunately" ended that way.As for Mercedes' pregnancy, she suffered a miscarriage in late October 2020, according to Chris, who publicly announced the news on social media in March 2021.In light of Chris' unflattering edit on , he claimed in June 2021 that Paige tried to "ruin" him by making him look like an "emotional abuser" on the show.Chris also claimed Paige was a backstabber and had "lied" on the show about how much they allegedly slept together. He also said Paige had asked him to continue filming the series when he just wanted to quit.Paige suggested on the : Kick-Off Special for Season 13, which aired in July 2021, that she had doubts Mercedes was ever really pregnant and thought Chris may have used the alleged pregnancy as a way to get out of his arranged marriage.Paige also admitted in 2021 how she felt Chris had manipulated her during their marriage."[When] you've been romantic in any type of capacity, sometimes it is kind of hard to discern, like, 'Okay is this real or are you just trying to play with me?'" Paige explained."It was a lot, but I mean, if you don't get love, you get a lesson. And I learned my biggest lesson here -- once you see those red flags, run! Run, run!"At the time, Paige revealed she was "dating someone" new."He's a great guy... I am [happy]. I am. I realized that sometimes you've got to take fate into your own hands, especially with your dating life. So yeah, I'm in a great place," Paige said at the time.It's unclear whether Justin is that guy or if Paige met him later on.Interested in more news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our newspage!And click here for more updates on former cast members and info on where they are now!