"I rarely share my thoughts but hey today's my day off and I felt like sharing some things keeping me sane in quarantine!" Molly captioned a photo showing her drinking what appeared to be iced coffee on Instagram.
"Working longer days from home but taking breaks to rest my eyes and keep my motivation going. Doing my makeup and putting on my 'day sweats' instead of being in a robe all day to feel put together (this alone gives me energy)."
Molly added she's "cooking new meals every day" and staying groomed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"[I'm] attempting to pamper myself even though no one sees or cares. Getting a little exercise even if it's just in my room and half assed so I can feel less like a lump of lard when having my wine in the evening," Molly continued in her post.
"Meditating at least a few times a week. Listening to music. Talking to family and friends everyday and sharing laughs. Organizing."
Molly also said she's grateful and thankful for what she has during these uncertain times.
"And [I'm] reminding myself that I am lucky and blessed and there are much less fortunate people out there who have lost their jobs, others who are having to work helping others and scared while putting on a brave face, people who lost their businesses and those who are sick among many other ways this has affected each and every one of us," Molly wrote late last week.
"I hope you are all prioritizing self care and also thinking of others because everyone is struggling and handling the stress of this all uniquely and we may not understand it but we can empathize."
Jonathan quickly moved on with former Married at First Sight expert Jessica Griffin, a licensed psychologist who had matched and counseled Jonathan and Molly's marriage during the MAFS season that was based in the Boston area.
Jessica is an associate professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, MA, which is about 45 minutes west of Boston. Originally from Ohio, she has three children from a previous marriage.
Jonathan and Jessica have set their wedding date and just recently shared photos from their engagement photo shoot at Ventosa Vineyards in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, which will also serve as the couple's wedding venue.
Molly will voice her opinion on Jonathan and Jessica's relationship publicly for the first time during Lifetime's two-hour special Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? airing Wednesday night at 8PM ET/PT.
After Molly and Jonathan split midway through the filming of Married at First Sight's sixth season, Jessica and Jonathan later sparked up a romance that was considered scandalous when the news first broke.
Following several months of speculation that Jessica and Jonathan were dating based on social-media postings that seemed to show them making separate postings from the same places around the same times, the couple finally went public with their romance in August 2018 -- about four months afterMarried at First Sight's sixth-season finale aired on Lifetime.
Critics accused Jonathan and Jessica of engaging in an "inappropriate" relationship that reflected poorly on Jessica's professionalism and credibility.
Jessica, however, insisted she did not have an actual client/therapist or doctor/patient relationship with Jonathan at any point during production and outside companies are hired to conduct the psychological evaluations of Married at First Sight's cast members.
Jonathan and Jessica's backstory was further complicated by the fact that Married at First Sight's sixth season had shown Jessica being unusually confrontational with Molly when she met with Jonathan and Molly after they had a blowout fight that resulted in the end of their marriage.
"I understand you don't like my honesty, but I don't like your lies," Jessica scolded Molly, saying she didn't believe Molly's claims that the couple's final blowout fight was the first time she had spoken to Jonathan in a belligerent manner. (Jonathan had recorded Molly yelling at him in a video that aired on Married at First Sight 6).