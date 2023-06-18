Lindsey, who co-starred on Married at First Sight's fourteenth season with Steve, started a war with Steve by calling him "a calculated liar" during the Married at First Sight: Cast Tell All special that aired Wednesday night on Lifetime.
Lindsey and Steve -- who had butted heads on their season -- talked out their issues and left the show on good terms, at least according to the Season 14 Where Are They Now? special, but the peace apparently didn't last long after Married at First Sight: Boston ended.
"It's unfortunate when people kind of try to speak for somebody else's relationship. The same way I try to take the good with the bad and block out the noise -- and the haters -- online, I do the same with certain other cast members as well," Steve told the cast special's host Monique Kelley.
Lindsey, smiling big, countered, "Steve, you want me to start? I will. Otherwise, I suggest you keep your mouth shut. I know you need a paycheck and somewhere to live so you're here, I get it."
Mindy -- who wed and divorced Zach Justice on Married at First Sight's tenth season, which filmed in Washington, D.C. and aired in early 2020 -- is currently dating Steve, and so she quickly rushed to his defense.
"If I could clear something up on him being out here, Steve was visiting me in San Diego. We're spending time together, and so I asked him to be here," Mindy noted.
Lindsey insisted that she didn't know Mindy and so she wasn't going to judge her -- but she didn't hesitate to go after Steve again!
"This man is a lying piece of trash, but I'm going to keep that between me [and him]. I don't want to talk about their relationship or him, so let's move on," Lindsey demanded.
Mindy proceeded to ask Lindsey how it's fair to treat somebody like that.
But Lindsey fired back, "Because he's lying and calculated and trash. I watched him manipulate and lie and create stories about me, and I know what he did to my friend."
Lindsey was seemingly referring to Steve's ex-wife Noi Phommasak.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Lindsey went on to tell Monique that she didn't fully watch their Married at First Sight season back because "most of the damage" that had been done to her was by her castmates.
"It was so calculative and manipulative and deceitful, and there was so much coaching of each other on how to act... I remember, Steve, you told [co-star Alyssa Ellman], 'You really need to change your reputation, it will be better for you,' and then she turned on you," Lindsey recalled.
"She turned on me, yeah, because she became friends with Noi. But she didn't do anything to me besides that, and now we don't talk to each other," Steve explained.
"I just think it's unfortunate that Lindsey views me trying to do something nice for somebody else [as manipulative]. Watching somebody else have a hard time and be criticized and all of that, everything she went through, I had a soft spot for her at one point."
Steve insisted he was trying to help Alyssa have "a chance at redemption" given she had an unflattering edit for essentially being disgusted by her MAFS husband Chris Collette's looks and personality.
Steve then told Lindsey that she could have a chance at redemption as well, which got Lindsey all fired up.
ADVERTISEMENT
"First of all, that's an insulting and rude comment," Lindsey snapped.
"You called him 'trash,'" Mindy reminded Lindsey.
"Yes, because he forced Noi to pay for his rent!" Lindsey blurted out.
"Is that considered slander if somebody is blatantly lying about something?" Steve asked Monique.
Lindsey explained how there was a lot of tension in the room because Steve had "coached" her MAFS husband, Mark Maher, and attempted to "create a scene" that she was some kind of "big, bad bully."
"But every time you guys were in groups, you talked about me when I wasn't there," Lindsey told Steve. "I've tried to keep my mouth shut because I do think Mindy deserves the world."
Lindsey then broke down into tears and claimed what Steve and their other co-stars had done to him was "wrong."
"You sat there and you tried to play a favorite so you could have your 15 minutes, and it was wrong," Lindsey alleged, choking her tears back.
Steve assured Lindsey that he was never against her, and that they had no interactions post-show with each other.
"I've tried not to respond to the mean things you've said on social media. I've just tried to let it go. If you ever stopped coming at me, then there would be no problem between us," Steve said.
Lindsey fired back, saying that wasn't true because she had seen his messages written to other people.
"Don't play master communicator; you're a master manipulator, and if I ever see you again, it's too soon!" Lindsey shouted, adding how Steve tried to make Mark look like a "great guy" when he allegedly wasn't.
ADVERTISEMENT
"He's not a good guy! [Steve] makes these little digs, like, 'I hope you get better.' Well, I hope you get a job and stop living off of women and your parents!" Lindsey said. "Why don't you learn to be a big boy and get a job and handle your own sh-t without riding on someone else's greens?"
Mindy chimed in, saying that she cared about Steve a lot and he always offered to pay for things in their romance. Mindy called Steve "very generous," and Steve promised Monique that he's financially stable.
"Let's clear up one thing: Noi didn't pay for my rent. She's never paid for my rent. I don't know where that's coming from. When we were together, I contributed a lot, both financially and emotionally," Steve shared.
"And when it comes to that whole situation, it didn't work. We both had different expectations in marriage, but for [Lindsey] to go and tell people that she just paid for everything, it's so far from the truth. What am I supposed to say?... I have to defend myself as you lie about me."
After all the drama unfolded, Lindsey walked offstage and was chased down by Monique.
"He's a f-cking liar. He's a f-cking roach that circles the drain," Lindsey could be heard telling Monique behind closed doors.
"They shouldn't have surprised me like that. He came back here with [Mindy] just to be relevant! When is somebody going to call him out on his sh-t?!"
Monique told Lindsey that she had an opportunity to change the narrative, and so Lindsey agreed to go back onstage and put on a good face for the cameras.
Based on Lindsey's nasty comments about Mark during the special, they are definitely not on speaking terms since their split. (They had chosen to stay together on Decision Day but broke up about a month later, before they could officially move in together).
Lindsey claimed that Mark still texts and calls her all the time but she has no desire whatsoever to communicate with him.
And Steve admitted his marriage to Noi did not end amicably, unlike all of his other past relationships.
When Noi revealed her split from Steve in July 2022, she wrote on Instagram that "divorce feels good," which appeared to be a hasty, reactionary move. Steve confirmed the news hours later in a lengthy Instagram post, claiming that Noi's post had blindsided him and the spouses were "incompatible."
Noi revealed on the Married at First Sight: Kicking Off Nashville special for Season 16 that aired in January that she and Steve had begun "the divorce process" and were "going through" it.
Noi said she and Steve were "not cordial" and stopped talking after they parted ways.
Noi claimed Steve had an "aversion" to getting a job and opening a joint savings account, and she suggested that the former sales engineer's savings -- a speculated "pile of money" he was "sitting on" -- ran out.
Noi also said while their split was "initially a mutual decision," she had a change of heart and told Steve that she still loved him and wanted to be with him -- only to get brutally rebuffed, allegedly. Noi suggested that Steve enjoyed attention from other women and wanted to explore those options.
Steve wrote of his failed marriage on social media in late January, "So many struggle with attraction, chemistry, trust, and getting along. We managed to make things work for just about a year, with a person we'd never met, and share a lot of positive and fun experiences through it all."
Steve added, "A lot of damage has been done" but his relationship with Noi was "something worth celebrating."
"We were seeing a marriage [counselor] regularly, and had made a lot of progress trying to resolve some of our issues. Most people have seen more negative aspects that existed within our relationship, but there were also plenty of really good things we shared and worked on," Steve explained.
Steve noted that while they got married on a television show, "the pain of the breakup" was "real."