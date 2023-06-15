"Everybody thinks [Chris Williams] from Chris and [Paige Banks on Season 8 in 2019] was the worst husband to ever grace MAFS, but if they had ever showed anything about who Mark really is, it would be a very different story," Lindsey announced.
"It would be worse than Chris?" host Monique Kelley asked for clarification.
"He was the worst. THE worst," Lindsey reiterated of Mark.
Lindsey, for starters, claimed that Mark doesn't leave her alone, long after they decided to divorce.
"[Mark] messaged me two days ago. He never stops messaging me or calling me," Lindsey said.
"When we split our ways, I was very clear, like, 'When I move forward in my life, I do not want to be in contact with you. I'm going to move forward and I will have a new relationship, and you reaching out to me is not going to help me in any sense or form.'"
Lindsey recalled that Mark, for instance, once offered to send her a birthday card, allegedly.
"I was like, 'Don't. I don't want you to come and force your presence on me.' I'm 100 [percent good]," Lindsey shared.
Lindsey vented about how Mark is very tech savvy and had messaged hisMarried at First Sight co-stars -- including Alyssa Ellman -- at night while they were still together and filming the show.
Lindsey also claimed most of her fighting with Mark happened off-camera and so viewers didn't see a lot of the drama.
She continued to vent, "Before the show, he had already been evicted. And before the show, he had bed bugs. He told the production company he was making a certain amount of money -- which we all heard me talking about [to a producer] in the bathroom [of a bowling alley]."
During that memorable MAFS scene, Lindsey screamed to a producer about how Mark was only making $60,000 a year.
"Yeah, he only made $17,000 that year. We did our taxes together!" Lindsey alleged.
Lindsey shared how her biggest argument with Mark was before the Couples' Retreat, when she was working two full-time jobs and allegedly taking care of Mark's mother.
"Any time I brought up, 'This isn't okay,' I got gaslit on national television," Lindsey declared.
But MAFS alum Jephte Pierre accused Lindsey of "dogging" Mark "all the time" during their marriage.
"You didn't see none of the sh-t, Jephte," Lindsey clapped back. "He's a f-cking loser -- a f-cking loser!"
Lindsey also revealed on the Cast Tell All how she's been working as a registered nurse in Palo Alto, and she said she loves it there and it feels like home.
Lindsey is also currently in a happy relationship.
"I have a person! We met online. He lives with me. Everything I wanted, I have," Lindsey told Monique.
In November 2022, Lindsey went Instagram official with a man named Ray, and then she revealed a month later how they were traveling to Boston together for the holiday season.
On December 10, Lindsey posted a video of her "2022 recap," recalling how she had married a stranger, Mark, in Summer 2021 -- and it didn't work out.
"Then I hopped on a plane to the Caribbean and spent time in a place I love surrounded by people I love... and then, after all the dust settled, I moved myself across the country, where I spent time meeting new friends and old friends and getting to know myself in a new surrounding," Lindsey said in the video of her year's highlights.
"After a while, I met this guy, and it has been a fairy tale. We love each other and have the most amazing time. We travel, we explore, we've gone to baseball games, and I finally found someone who is willing to teach me how to play golf... and I danced -- a lot, all the time."
Lindsey's first post about her boyfriend appeared to be in response to Mark's November 16 Instagram post in which he had bragged about his divorce from Lindsey being finalized.
"MTS is officially Divorced," Mark captioned a video of himself clapping, along with multiple celebratory emojis, including bottles of champagne.
"MTS" stands for "Mark the Shark," which is Mark's nickname and how fans had come to know him on Married at First Sight.
In the video Mark posted, he also wrote over the footage, "It's official!!!!!!!!!"
Mark was clearly excited about his divorce finalizing because he had also posted a countdown on Instagram Stories, teasing, "Almost there."
On Married at First Sight's fourteenth season, Mark and Lindsey agreed to stay married on "Decision Day" after a tumultuous experiment, but the couple split about a month later and revealed the news on the show's reunion special.
Lindsey and Mark's marriage got off to a good start on Married at First Sight in Spring 2022, as they both found each other attractive and could immediately decipher commonalities and why the experts had probably matched them.
Lindsey gushed about how her husband was amazing during their honeymoon in Puerto Rico, and Mark could tell that Lindsey was a nurturing woman who would be able to care for him a lot.
However, as time progressed, Mark found Lindsey to be "a lot" and "too much" with her boisterous and outspoken personality. He also complained how she would get very mean and confrontational with their fellow cast members, especially when drinking alcohol was involved.
On Lindsey's side of things, she noticed that Mark had withdrawn himself from her.
Lindsey could feel Mark putting walls up, and she accused him of not caring enough or wooing her throughout the process. Lindsey wanted a man who would challenge her and dote on her, and she claimed Mark was failing as a husband.
Out of frustration, Lindsey sometimes lashed out and insulted Mark and his income. They would get into brutal fights, and she once called him "white bread" and said he wasn't giving her "sparks and butterflies." She also hated how much he used social media.
"I wish Lindsey was more empathetic towards me. Sometimes I feel like a punching bag in this marriage," Mark explained in a confessional. "I'd rather be alone than fight with someone every single day."
Trying to focus on the fun times they had together instead of the lows in their relationship, the pair agreed to keep working on their marriage come Decision Day.
Lindsey explained how Mark was not the husband she had envisioned or everything she had asked the experts for but he was "everything" she needed.
But during the reunion special, Lindsey revealed she and Mark had broken up right after they worked on renovating a house together to live in.
Lindsey called Mark "heartless" and claimed he had bailed on her right when they were about to finish unpacking their last box.
But Mark alleged Lindsey had bullied him and that their relationship was completely toxic. He said Lindsey made "crazy threats," but Lindsey argued Mark had forgotten her birthday and she only made his life better while they were together.
"It was way out of control, some of the worst arguments I've ever had in my life," Mark claimed.
Lindsey proceeded to move to California, and she said she hoped to meet a man with more intellect.
Mark and Lindsey were shown signing their divorce papers on theMarried at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special in 2022, during which Lindsey apologized for the terrible things she had said about Mark during filming.
The estranged spouses agreed they could maybe become friends in the future, but Lindsey continued to rant about Mark on social media in subsequent months.
Lindsey even threatening to divulge Mark's secrets. She alleged that Mark had used her for fame and taken advantage of her during their marriage.