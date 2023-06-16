The pair chose to get a divorce on Decision Day and Krysten has been single ever since -- but she revealed on the Married at First Sight: Cast Tell All special that Mitch isn't fully out of the picture yet.
"Me and our friend Mitch are still technically married," Krysten revealed on the Cast Tell All special that aired Wednesday night on Lifetime.
"I sent him the divorce papers; it's a lot of papers in California. He called me to help him sign them, and so we spoke then. And it takes six months from the day that he went to the courthouse."
Krysten added, "I really, truly, have not heard from him, nor have I reached out since then. And that was about four months ago."
Krysten admitted she and Mitch had "quite a lot" of fights off-camera, including a blowout argument post-honeymoon because Mitch thought Krysten was telling her family too much about their problems.
"A family friend DMed Mitch and said some awful things, like, 'You suck at surfing, you're lucky to be in Krysten's presence, and do you realize what you've done?' [He also said], 'The army will come for you'... and I was mortified. I was like, 'I'm so sorry!'" Krysten recalled.
Since Krysten and Mitch are definitely over, the special's host Monique Kelley asked Krysten if any men have slid into her DMS since her breakup.
"Okay, so there's been a few -- mostly platonic, just mostly strictly platonic," Krysten began.
Krysten went on to name Ryan Ignasiak from Married at First Sight: Houston as well as Mark "The Shark" Maher from the MAFS second season set in Boston!
"Mark, he did reach out quite a few times, and I didn't respond at all," Krysten claimed.
"And then it was maybe, like, 24 DMs! So when filming wrapped, I DMed, and I was like, 'Look, I don't think my future is in the Married at First Sight world. Respectfully, I'm looking for my soul mate, and that's just not here. And that was it!"
"While we were filming, he was messaging late at night his married friend -- every night. [Alyssa Ellman] and him were DMing," Lindsey alleged.
Although Krysten is still single, she suggested that she's happy and moved past her marriage to Mitch.
"When filming wrapped, I had this big, fancy new promotion in New York. That fell through, sadly, last minute, but I ended up getting an even better job in tech for a different company. So I'm actually back home in Virginia as I start, and I'm going to New York -- it's just postponed," Krysten shared.
Since Krysten is "temporarily" staying in Virginia, she acknowledged it "didn't really make sense to start dating" again.
"Once I get to New York, I'm getting into [dating] on Day 1. I am looking for my soul mate. I know he's out there. I'm not in a huge rush to find him. If it's right, it's going to be right. If it's wrong, there's the door!" she concluded.
Krysten and Mitch's marriage got off to a good start, but during their honeymoon, Mitch admitted he was struggling to find Krysten physically attractive.
The couple's chemistry improved due to Krysten's understanding of the situation and optimistic attitude about their future, but then Mitch started annoying Krysten with his hatred of single-use plastics and his strict rules on how they needed to preserve and save the environment.
Krysten and Mitch experienced a lot of ups and downs, but the demise of their relationship seemed to occur when Mitch videochatted with Krysten's sister, Rachel, asking for a way to tell his wife that he liked her better wearing less makeup and casual clothes.
Mitch said he had anticipated being matched with a surfer girl or a hippie, and he wanted to see Krysten in her natural state more often.
Mitch was afraid to bring it up to Krysten and say things the wrong way, especially since he had knocked her looks in the early days of the experiment. But Rachel suggested he needed to love Krysten for who she is and how she chose to present herself.
Krysten found out about the conversation from Rachel and thought it was "rude" and "hurtful."
Krysten therefore questioned if she'd be okay with staying with a man who was "unsure" about her after eight weeks of marriage.
"I think my need may be a little bigger than something that can be done in the next two weeks," Krysten said, later adding how she deserved more than to "accept" a man saying she's attractive "enough" for him to try to make things work.
Krysten and Mitch mutually agreed to get a divorce on Decision Day, but experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz noted how they were probably the most amicable couple to ever leave the show broken up.
Once it became time for the cast reunion, Krysten said she had received a big promotion at work and planned to move to New York City. She had also begun dating again.
"The worst is behind me," Krysten noted.
But she ultimately admitted to having "a bit of lingering feelings" for Mitch once she saw him again at the final cast party. She said being husband and wife was something special to her and that feeling would probably never vanish.
Mitch clearly still cared for Krysten, but he seemed ready to move on. He also said he'd never marry a stranger again.