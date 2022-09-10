Katie, who appeared on Married at First Sight's tenth season, announced she was pregnant and also revealed the baby's sex on March 2 by uploading a photo of Brandon giving her a piggyback ride as she held up several sonogram images.
"We've got a baby BOY on the way!! Baby Eaves making his debut early September and we couldn't be more excited," Katie captioned the cute picture.
Brandon and Katie announced their engagement on Christmas Eve in December 2020. Brandon popped the question at Old Town Alexandria in Virginia on a rainy day, and Katie called herself "the luckiest girl in the world" at the time.
Katie and Brandon began dating in March 2020, and Katie later shared how the outing to her favorite restaurant was "the best first date" she ever had.
The couple went Instagram official in May 2020 when Katie posted her first photo with Brandon and his mother in celebration of Mother's Day.
Katie gushed at the end of 2020 how meeting Brandon had changed her life.
"Although this year has definitely not been easy for anyone, for me, it's been the best one yet," Katie wrote on Instagram, referencing the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This year brought me my best friend, my person, the love of my life, and the person I'll continue to choose forever. Life is so unpredictable and so amazing. I can't wait to see what 2021 has in store, but mostly I can't wait to be your wife."
Katie and Derek discussed the demise of their marriage on Married at First Sight's Season 10 reunion special that aired in April 2020 on Lifetime.
Katie complained Derek had been acting "fake" and her marriage lacked physical intimacy because Derek allegedly never initiated in the bedroom. But Derek vented about how he couldn't trust Katie.
Prior to "Decision Day," Derek and Katie weathered a lot of ups and downs.
Katie spent a lot of theMarried at First Sight process complaining about Derek's boy-like personality and "unrealistic" dreams. She admittedly started fights with Derek to get attention from him and test his feelings for her.
Although Derek also made some mistakes in their relationship, he was shown being attentive to Katie and caring about her needs.
Derek never seemed to give up on the potential he and Katie had until his then-wife confessed to having slept with her ex after "Decision Day" filmed in 2019. Katie then dumped Derek one month after "Decision Day" during a vacation in Nashville, TN.
Although Katie admitted to having a physical "slip-up" with her ex post-filming, she completely denied ever having an affair once she and Derek returned to Washington, D.C. from their honeymoon in Panama.
After their split, Derek told Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner during a May 2020 episode of the couple's "Hot Marriage Cool Parents" podcast he was definitely "open to finding love."
Also during the podcast, Derek revealed what he thought Katie's "biggest issue" was in their marriage and when he believed their relationship started going downhill.
In addition, Derek admitted he felt like Katie had no intention of remaining married to him despite proclaiming her desire to do so on "Decision Day."
Derek's social media accounts give no indication that he is currently in a relationship, and he appears to be single.