But Jasmine just took to Instagram on Christmas to announce she has given birth and is a first-time mother!
"MERRY CHRISTMAS 2020," Jasmine began her post, which featured a photo of Jasmine cradling her baby bump in a long red dress while standing in a field of sunflowers and smiling.
"What a year? This has truly been the year of unpredictable circumstances. I started this year off, accomplishing goals I've had for over 10 years; but when COVID showed it true colors, this allowed for a new goal to present itself...LOVE!"
Jasmine continued, "I've found a new love for affection, for completing tasks, and for family and friends. I was shocked to discover that I was growing my own sonflower but overwhelmed with love and support from those closest to me during such a rough time."
Jasmine's "sonflower" description was her first indication she was pregnant with a baby boy.
"On this Christmas Day," Jasmine continued, "I just want to remind people to tell those you love them. Show them affection (even if from afar). Life is too short."
Jasmine then went on to address the man in her life, whom she chose not to identify by name.
"To the love of my life, you have shown me more love than I've EVER experienced before. The way you care for me and your prince should be rewarded with gold. You are everything to us!" Jasmine wrote.
"PS...I had a healthy baby boy on 12/22/20... Merry Christmas Everyone."
Jasmine responded with, "We were literally due the same day! Lol But I knew I wasn't making it till January. My doctors were trying to schedule me even earlier."
Danielle's second child was due on January 2, 2021, but she and husband Bobby Doddwelcomed their son, Robert Elvin Dodd IV, early on December 14.
Dr. Jessica Griffin, who served as an expert on Jasmine'sMarried at First Sight season, wrote, "Best news ever. Merry Christmas. You, my dear, will be an incredible mom and baby boy is so lucky to have you. So happy for your joy! Merry merry Christmasï¸ #bestnewsever."
On the "Decision Day" episode, Will revealed to the MAFS experts the best part of his marriage was becoming friends with Jasmine, but Jasmine noted they had "emotional connection issues," which went hand in hand with the lack of "a sexual connection."
Despite their challenges and different views on gender roles, Jasmine opted to stay together and work things out. Will, however, chose to end their marriage because he was concerned about their poor communication.
A blindsided Jasmine cried about being a failure and admitted she was disappointed in Will and his decision to give up on their relationship, especially since she had put so much effort into it.
Jasmine and Will didn't appear to be on good terms after the show ended.
Will appeared to take a dig at Jasmine on Instagram by writing, "They say you can truly see a person when you're not looking at them, and those actions define their true character."
"I entered this process to find my forever...that didn't happen but I knew the risk before i signed up.... and I truly wish @jasminemcgriff88 nothing but the best in her search for her Mr. Right.... I enjoyed meeting her family (S/O Uncle Joe and Aunt Susie) and my main man Bentley."
"Bruh. Please delete anything about my family including Bentley. I'm bout to go in on your ass forreal. Attention seeking behavior, I'm over it!" Jasmine snapped.
"Delete my whole part in your paragraph. Here you go saying a bunch of nothing! You hated production! You didn't sign up honestly, you weren't honest during the process and I called you out on it! Plz don't F with me tonight! Cause I GOT TIME TODAY!!!"
Will didn't publicly respond to Jasmine's comments, and he later deleted his post entirely.
Will, however, admitted in a long message to fans that he wasn't his best self while filming the seven-week, extreme marriage experiment.
"I've learned a lot about myself through this untraditional, crazy yet amazing journey. I can admit I wasn't perfect by any means, and in hindsight there are many things I could've and would've done differently, including being more open and #HONEST on camera," Will admitted in his post.
"However, I know I lived a few Pilars in which strong marital foundations are built upon by displaying #INTEGRITY when it didn't benefit my reflection.....However the #TRUTH was documented.... in one form or another."