Henry, who married Christina on Married at First Sight's eleventh season in 2020, revealed on the Married at First Sight: Cast Tell All special, which aired last week on Lifetime, that it had taken him "a bit" of time before he was ready to date again following his divorce from Christina.
"[I waited] at least four or five months, probably. It was weird to kind of put yourself back out there, but eventually, it worked out for me," Henry told the special's host Monique Kelley.
Henry went on to share that "life is going okay" for him and he is currently "dating somebody."
Not only is Henry dating, but he's had a serious girlfriend named Kayla for two years now.
Henry, 38, and Kayla, a beautiful 31-year-old redhead, went Instagram official on July 4, 2021.
Henry wrote on Instagram at the time, "Red, white, and boo."
Henry joked on the Cast Tell All how he and Kayla "met the old-fashioned way" through "a dating app."
Henry said he met Kayla "a couple of years ago" amid his divorce from Christina.
"Before you ask, Monique, yes, she and I have consummated the relationship," Henry joked, which erupted laughter from fellow Married at First Sight alums.
But on a serious note, Henry said his relationship is "going great."
Monique therefore advised Henry to "lock it down" if he's got such a good thing going, and Henry agreed, replying, "I know."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Henry also revealed that "it's been a minute" since he's last spoken to his ex-wife.
"Last I heard, she was in Mexico, living her life there," Henry said of Christina.
Henry and Christina never developed emotional or physical intimacy during their marriage on the show, and after four months of trying to work through their issues, the pair mutually decided to get a divorce on "Decision Day."
Once incident in particular that happened before the couples' retreat appeared to put Henry over the edge and extinguish any hope the couple might've had to repair their relationship and stay together.
Christina claimed while filming Married at First Sight that she had received a text message from a man alleging he and Henry had slept together. The mystery man also supposedly alleged that Henry is gay.
"Christina threatened to hold [the message] over my head if I didn't 'have her back,' I guess, throughout the rest of the process," Henry told the cameras.
"And I'll say this: even if she did receive a text, to hold it over my head and threaten to release it, I think is despicable."
ADVERTISEMENT
Henry vented about the situation on a November 2020 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered -- which Lifetime has since changed to Married at First Sight: Afterparty -- and said he was "floored" by Christina's actions.
"First of all, I'm not gay," Henry told the show's former host Jamie Otis. "And if you're going to blackmail me, make it realistic."
Henry said he viewed Christina as a dishonest person who seemed to have an excuse for everything, and he claimed Christina had never even showed him the text that was in question. Henry said Christina had called this person a "reliable source," even though the message allegedly came from an unknown number.
Henry had asked Christina to see the text message multiple times, and so he ultimately came to the conclusion that it never existed.
Christina insisted on Decision Day that she never really believed that Henry is gay and she could've handled things better.
Henry told the cameras, "For her to sit there and say she didn't think essentially that I was gay is absolute lies, and the fact she can't admit that is laughable to me."
On the Married at First Sightreunion special for Season 11, Henry dropped a bombshell that, on the day of his wedding, some of the guests had heard Christina's prior relationship was with a married man.
Henry said he was informed that Christina's five-year relationship -- which had ended only eight months before she applied to marry a stranger -- was "toxic" and she and her ex had done crazy things to each other.
"From that point forward, I'm like, 'Okay, that's a huge red flag. Is she going to do crazy things to me?' And then I let it play out. And at the end of it, I was essentially blackmailed by some text that accused me of having an affair with a guy," Henry said on the reunion.
Henry also said he had observed a pattern of dishonesty, impatience and rudeness from Christina, which allegedly started right away.
Christina ultimately confessed to holding the alleged text message about Henry having an affair over his head, saying, "I'm going to own up to it."
ADVERTISEMENT
Christina also revealed on the Season 11 reunion special that she had begun dating someone new.
"He likes to travel a lot, so it's casual right now, but we've been having a lot of fun," Christina disclosed.
Henry didn't seem to care at all about Christina's new romance, but he shot down rumors that he was already seeing someone new as well.
"If I do have a girlfriend, I haven't met her yet," Henry joked. "If I do, I hope she's pretty and has good hair and would be available to come watch a movie and chill soon."
Henry did admit, however, women had been reaching out to him with date invitations, which he considered flattering and called "entertaining."