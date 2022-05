By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/08/2022



alum Gil Cuero has revealed the latest on his love life and how he's been doing ever since his split from Myrla Feria.Gil, who married Myrla on 's thirteenth season but ended up single, appeared on Wednesday night's -- Decision Day: Dish Boston special on Lifetime, which served as a lead-in for Season 14's upcoming Decision Day finale.Gil provided commentary on 's Season 14 couples and also shared an update on his current love life.Gil revealed on 's Season 13 reunion special, which aired in November 2021, that after women found out he was single again, they began blowing up his DMs on Instagram. One woman in particular, was very persistent and messaged him every single week.When asked how those DMs are doing, Gil replied on Wednesday night's show, "They are still on fire!"Gil laughed and added, "But I have them under control. I'm not backed up and I'm up to date. Definitely it's a lot of work [going through them all]."Gil confirmed he's still working as a firefighter in Houston, TX, and "life is good."He also said that Season 13's Decision Day already feels like "ancient history" to him."For us, Decision Day was a 'for sure' yes," Gil recalled. "But at the couples' retreat, she started to complain about the retreat itself, you know, being who she was."After footage showed Myrla wanting separate living quarters, Gil elaborated, "It got to a point where enough was enough. And so, I feel like at that moment, it crossed my mind where I was like, 'Is this a glimpse of what the future is going to be like?' That was the one time I would say I was [second-guessing] it."On 's thirteenth season, which aired in late 2021, Myrla said from the start of the experiment that she enjoys her lifestyle -- traveling internationally and buying nice purses and shoes -- and would never change her hobbies and spending habits for a man.One of Gil's groomsmen at the wedding called Myrla "high maintenance," but Myrla believes she works hard for her money and should be able to spend it however she pleases.She's also always wanted a man who would splurge with her on the finer things in life and go to a nice brunch with her every weekend.Myrla said, "I'm not expecting anyone to provide me with anything. I do [it] for myself and provide for myself."But Gil, who liked to eat at home and save money, hoped to spend less so they could buy a home and start a family faster. He was concerned about Myrla's expectations and expensive wardrobe.While the pair got along for the most part and had fun together, Myrla took the couple's physical relationship extremely slowly. She even refused to kiss her husband for the majority of the process.And Gil also teased Myrla frequently, to the point where some viewers thought Gil's words were a little harsh or mean-spirited.Gil previously called Myrla a "diva" and "a spoiled brat," but his wife took it in stride and came to the conclusion that Gil is just a jokester and thinks teasing a woman is flirty.Myrla and Gil recognized they're very different people, and Myrla said during a November 2021 episode of : Unfiltered how they are "complete opposites.""When I think about the good attributes for Gil, he's a good person, he has a huge heart and he's willing to do just about anything [for the] commitment," Myrla shared during the Unfiltered episode."I think what leans me to a 'no' [on Decision Day] is we are both complete opposites and we've shared that with each other. We would have never dated each other on the street," Myrla explained.She added, "And then, financial stability... We're still on opposite spectrums when it comes to how we approach finances and drive in life and the goals that we have."On Decision Day for Season 13, Gil told Myrla that he loved her and the pair revealed they had consummated their marriage. The pair mutually agreed to stay married, and then after the show, Myrla and Gil moved in together.However, there was apparently a major change or shift in their relationship once the cameras went away."Unfortunately since Decision Day, we have not been together," Gil announced at the reunion show, which aired in November 2021.Gil said 14 days after Decision Day, Myrla decided that she didn't want to be with him anymore.Gil's disclosure came as a huge shock considering Myrla had cried to MAFS expert, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, during the experiment about how she had gotten everything she wanted and more in marriage.When asked why she suddenly chose to leave Gil, Myrla relied, "I don't think there's an easy answer to that. I think for me, it was a variety of things, right? I think for me, it was just acknowledging that we are so different. The things that I had said were non-negotiables were really important to me."Gil, however, said he has an amazing pension and makes $100 more, every two weeks, than Myrla.Myrla explained it's not about making "enough money" but rather her issue was not having an "initial attraction" to Gil and "chemistry.""I realized I was not happy. I think there was an attraction that eventually came, but for me, there has to be more. And I didn't think that was fair to me or to him -- when you don't have that chemistry, that fire. You can't force that," Myrla explained.Myrla insisted Gil is a handsome and amazing person but they're just not meant to be together.Gil shared his "biggest issue" with the whole situation was that Myrla felt this way from the very beginning and never spoke up about her true feelings or concerns, which left Gil feeling totally "blindsided" and rejected."We both decided we were going to stay together. I sold everything that I own. The only thing I kept was my blender, my clothes and my dog," Gil revealed. "For me, it came out of nowhere! She said, 'Hey, I don't find you attractive. I'm not happy.'"Gil lamented, "I guess I don't have enough money," and Myrla snapped, "Those are your insecurities [being put] onto me."When asked if she was ever "in love" with Gil, Myrla responded, "There was never a time I was in love, and I was very clear about that up until Decision Day. I know what love is; I've loved someone before... And I did not [love Gil]."Gil proceeded to reveal that he was "absolutely" still in love with Myrla, whom he continued to call his "wife."Gil even admitted his heart and his mind would tell him to get back together with Myrla if she'd be interested in salvaging their relationship and working on their marriage.But Myrla reiterated how she didn't want to be married to Gil, who admitted times were "tough" and he had been "going to therapy" to get over the rejection and his broken heart.Interested in more news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group or click here to view our newspage!And click here for more updates on former cast members and info on where they are now!