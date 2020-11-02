Cortney, 33, and Sherm, 30, then partied at their wedding reception inspired by Peaky Blinders, which is a popular show the pair had binge-watched during their first days of dating until 6AM while sipping on whiskey.
"I feel that I am the best version of me that I've ever been, and I'm really proud of the person I've become. Just because you've been hurt in the past doesn't mean you should give up. You need to take risks because sometimes the most beautiful things blossom!" Cortney told the magazine.
Cortney wore two vintage-style wedding gowns for her big day, and Sherm brewed his own beer for the event.
Sherm also went through a difficult divorce about six months before meeting Cortney through mutual friends in late 2018.
"She's always trying to do things to make me happy and vice versa. [There's a] partnership and willingness to work together and grow that partnership," Sherm said.
Cortney and Sherm had a small wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"This is completely different than my last [wedding], but it's also the simplicity of it that I appreciate. I have never been one of those people that was like, 'I know exactly what my wedding is going to be,'" Cortney shared.
"I'm excited to get married and be a bride, but the simpler the better."
And Sherm said of his bride -- who did her own hair and makeup for the ceremony -- "One of the things that I've really loved about Cortney is she doesn't really care about having a big wedding and being the center of attention."
"She's just like, 'I want to get married and I want to get married to you. That's all I really need,'" he told People.
To ensure the safety of their guests, Cortney and Sherm asked everyone to social distance and take COVID-19 tests prior to the wedding.
They also utilized a "stoplight system of wristbands" to indicate the comfort level of their guests, according to the magazine.
"It was important to us to make our guests feel safe," Cortney said. "We're taking precautions that are necessary."
As for what the future holds, Cortney and Sherm revealed they'd love to start a family soon.
"As soon as we put the rings on, all bets are off!" Sherm joked.
Sherm reportedly fell for Cortney fast and so he asked her parents for their blessing to pop the question in December 2019, after which Sherm spent 10 weeks customizing her emerald-cut engagement ring and finalizing proposal details.
Cortney and Jason were married for five years before they split.
Jason got engaged to Roxanne -- who has appeared on several U.K. reality series including Celebrity Big Brother -- in December 2019, only 10 months after divorcing Cortney.
Jason gushed about his new fiancee on Instagram at the time, "When I said you're the love of my life I truly mean that. You get me more than anyone ever has and ever will."
When Cortney had initially announced her divorce from Jason, she said they wanted to "move on in different paths" but the makeup artist still had love for her ex and would always have "a special place in [her] heart" for him.
"We asked for privacy this entire time bc we were trying to figure it all out. At one point we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way," Cortney continued.
"We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn't mean we don't have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life."
Jason subsequently told People in a March 2019 statement he and Cortney had decided to separate "with a heart full of sadness."
"We fell deeply in love, and had very much a fairytale story being married as complete strangers in the docu-series, Married at First Sight," Jason said.
"We both had such an incredibly magical journey together these past few years, making this that much harder to write and even harder to live. These last few months, we asked for privacy to reevaluate things. It has been a very difficult time for me especially with all the rumors, as well as the public wanting updates about our marriage."
Jason added that he and Cortney would "continue to love and support one another" with "a common goal to remain friends."
During their Married at First Sight season, Cortney found it difficult to be married to a firefighter and Jason was dealing with his mother's failing health.
However, the couple decided to stay together at the end of the experiment on "Decision Day."