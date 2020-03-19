Married at First Sight alum Cortney Hendrix is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old television personality got engaged to her boyfriend, Sherm, this month after more than a year of dating.

Hendrix shared the news Wednesday in a statement to People.

"This day brought everything full circle for me. God has showed up in such a big way in our lives. I did not know that this is what love felt like," Hendrix said.

"After everything we had both been through, we didn't know it was possible," she added. "We are both grateful for our past because it let us to each other, made us grow through some of the darkest times and prepared us for this relationship and a lifetime of love and partnership."

Hendrix confirmed her engagement in a tweet Wednesday.

"Sharing some good news!!!!" she wrote, adding three diamond ring emojis.

Hendrix shared photos from an outing with Sherm on Sunday ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Prepping for our Ireland trip in June," she wrote.

Hendrix was previously wed to Jason Carrion, whom she met and got married to during Married at First Sight Season 1. The pair announced in February 2019 that they had filed for divorce after splitting in 2018.

Carrion married actress and Celebrity Big Brother alum Roxanne Pallett in January.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime and is in its 10th season. The series features couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet.