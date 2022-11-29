"Extra thankful this year," Amber captioned the sweet photo of the pair smiling on November 24. "Can't wait to marry my best friend."
In the photo, Amber -- who also tagged Rob in another posting a couple of days earlier showing the couple visiting a "Hallmark movie-like" small town in Colorado for the weekend -- was showing off her diamond engagement ring as she rested her hand on her fiance's shoulder.
Earlier this year, Amber also celebrated her 40th birthday with her man in February.
Based on her Instagram posts, Amber appears to have moved from Dallas, TX -- where she lived during her Married at First Sight season -- to Tampa, FL in early 2021.
Hopefully the brunette beauty and her new beau will live happily ever after, since she didn't get that type of ending on Married at First Sight with her ex-husband, Dave Flaherty.
While the couple chose to stay married on "Decision Day" after the eight-week experiment, Dave revealed on the show's subsequent reunion special -- which filmed several months after "Decision Day" -- that he was done with their relationship and there was no chance of reconciling.
Amber had struggled with some insecurities while she was married to Dave, and after numerous fights, Dave claimed that Amber suddenly moved out of their house without any warning one day.
Amber came to regret her decision and admitted she had made a mistake, but Dave had already checked out of their relationship and made it known it was the final straw.
Amber, however, claimed at the reunion Dave never got over the fact she had dated one of his friends from their gym in Dallas prior to being matched as strangers for the Married at First Sight experiment.
Dave confessed early on in the process he never would have married Amber if had he known about her relationship with his friend ahead of time.
Amber had confirmed she was ready to date again and prepared to give dating apps a try in an interview with Hollywood Life in January 2019.
However, she had also insisted she was "not in a big hurry to date."