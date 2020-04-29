"Happpppiest of birthdays to the kindest, most patient person I know. Our time has been an adventure, and I'm so thankful I get to be a part of it. #dreamteam," Amber captioned the March 8 gallery of four photos.
"This is my boo," Amber replied to a follower who asked who the mystery guy was, ending the comment with a red-heart eyes smiley emoji.
"This picture is me and my boyfriend, he's the best!" she clarified for another still-confused follower.
"Heck yeah!" Amber also responded to an apparent friend who asked if they could set up a double date soon.
The photos document four different occasions. In the first picture, Amber was hugging her new boyfriend at what appeared to be the entrance to a festival or concert. She had on a tank top and skinny jeans, and her date sported a black leather jacket with matching sunglasses.
Amber and her new man also apparently attended a sporting event together, seemingly a Charlotte Hornets basketball game based on the beanie Amber was wearing in the second photo.
The third photo features Amber's new boyfriend playing the UNO card game while comfortably sitting on a couch in a T-shirt and basketball shorts, and finally, the fourth picture is of the couple making funny faces for a selfie in which Amber was rocking a jean jacket.
Hundreds of additional comments of support and encouragement also poured in from fans, telling Amber they are "so happy" for her and she "deserves the world" after her failed married to Matt, a former professional basketball player, which aired on Married at First Sight's ninth season last year.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Amber replied to numerous other comments, including saying "thank you" to one that stated it was "so happy to see you happy" and replying with a smiley emoji to another that said she deserved every happiness.
"YASSSSSSS GIRL! Amen soo happy for u. GOD GOT YOU! See what happens when u have faith and let go even when it is hard?" wrote one Instagram user.
"Omg cute!!!!" commented another user. "Yay! I just finished watching the show and love you and your so sweet....so happy you found someone."
One girl wrote, "Yaaass sis got a brother. You look happy."
"IDK you but he seems like your type of guy! Y'all look gorgeous," another follower wrote, to which Amber replied, "Thanks," along with a heart emoji.
In addition, one girl called Amber's new man "an upgrade" from Matt.
The "ultimate series reunion" will feature cast members from previous Married at First Sight seasons sitting down or videochatting with host Kevin Frazier to discuss the latest on their relationships or single lives, according to Lifetime.
A promo for the Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special Lifetime began airing last week highlighted some of the drama viewers will see between Amber and Matt.
"You guys decided to split. You are not together right?" Kevin asks in the promo.
"Oh, hell no," Amber replies.
"Are you divorced?" Kevin probes.
"No, we're not divorced and we're not even separated!" Amber responds.
Amber shared this clip Tuesday on her Instagram Stories, and one friend of Amber's commented, "If anyone had any doubts this guy was POS here ya go.. this has me LIVID. I'm proud of my girl for standing up for herself and trying to move forward with her life. @abowlforlife you deserve so much better and I'm so glad you are finding your happiness after this disaster of a man.. Even if he's not willing to grow up and move forward."
Amber responded in her Instagram Stories with, "I love you," and a red heart.
Amber and Matt were matched to wed by Married at First Sight experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles for Season 9 based in Charlotte, NC, but Matt emotionally checked out of his marriage early on because he said he lacked an attraction to his wife.
Matt therefore seemed to spend more time with his friends than he did with Amber during the experiment.
Not only did Matt stop sleeping with Amber and disappear some nights, sometimes for 24 hours at a time -- leaving Amber alone to cope with her pre-existing feelings of abandonment -- but he was also accused of cheating with multiple women.
As a result, Amber took it upon herself to ask for a divorce on "Decision Day," although she would've done anything to make the relationship work and left the experiment crushed and heartbroken.