Maroon 5 released on Wednesday their new single "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

"Beautiful Mistakes" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

The band also released a lyric video on YouTube for the track, which features comic book-inspired visuals.

"Beautiful mistakes I make inside my head/ She's naked in my bed/ And now we lie awake, making beautiful mistakes/ I wouldn't take 'em back/ I'm in love with the past/ And now we lie awake, making beautiful mistakes," Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine sings during the chorus.

Maroon 5 last released the album Red Pill Blues in 2017, which featured the single "Girls Like You." Levine also recently appeared on Jason Derulo's song "Lifestyle."