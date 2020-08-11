Maroon 5 performed their new single from home on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The pop rock band, fronted by Adam Levine, performed "Nobody's Love" during the show's #PlayAtHome segment Monday.

Levine and the other members of the group performed outside at their respective homes. Levine, who shaved his head ahead of the "Nobody's Love" music video, now sports a platinum blonde buzzcut.

Maroon 5 had teased the performance with a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram last week.

Maroon 5 released the "Nobody's Love" video in July. The video shows Levine smoking a joint and ends with Maroon 5 calling for marijuana to be decriminalized.

Maroon 5 said on Instagram that it hopes "Nobody's Love" brings "peace" to fans amid current events, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests.

"The entire process of perfecting this song was done with the whole world in mind. Im hoping that nobody's love is a song that can give everyone a moment of peace and reflection during this unprecedented moment in our world's story," the group said.

"Whether you are an essential worker on the front lines, an outspoken citizen fighting for social justice, or just someone who needs a break to remember the potent power of love, this song is for everyone. We hope you love it!!!"

"Nobody's Love" is the second single to debut from Maroon 5's forthcoming seventh studio album. The band released a first single, "Memories," in September.