Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden was recently arrested in Los Angeles for alleged domestic violence.

Madden was put into custody on Saturday and posted bail at $50,000.

The LAPD confirmed to Us Weekly that Madden was charged with violating California penal code 273.5(a) which makes it illegal to inflict harm on a spouse or cohabitant.

Madden lives in Los Angeles and is not married. The identity of the alleged victim is unknown. The bassist's next court appearance will take place on Sept. 29.

"We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through," a spokesperson for Maroon 5 said to Page Six in a statement.

Madden has been a part of Maroon 5 since it was first formed in 1994. Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar make up the rest of the band.

Madden was previously arrested for cocaine possession in New York City in 2016.