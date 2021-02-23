Maroon 5 has recruited Megan Thee Stallion for their next single, titled "Beautiful Mistakes."

"Beautiful Mistakes" will be released on March 3. The band released a distorted and colorful image for the single's artwork on Twitter.

Maroon 5 last released the album Red Pill Blues in 2017, which featured the single "Girls Like You." Frontman Adam Levine has also recently appeared on Jason Derulo's song "Lifestyle."

Maroon 5 have sold over 75 million albums and 400 million singles worldwide. The band has earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.

Megan Thee Stallion, who recently appeared in Ariana Grande's music video for "34 + 35 Remix" alongside Doja Cat, last released her album Good News in November. The project featured the singles "Body" and "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyonce.