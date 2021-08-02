Ava Max is joining Maroon 5 on their upcoming slate of U.S. stadium shows, that are a part of the band's 2021 tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max will be the opening act at Maroon 5's Chicago show at Wrigley Field on Aug. 30, the Hershey, Pa., show at Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 5, the Boston show at Fenway Park on Sept. 12 and the Los Angeles show at Banc of California Stadium on Oct. 2.

Maroon 5 is officially kicking off the tour on Aug. 10 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Wash. Blackbear will be supporting Maroon 5 on all dates.

Tickets are available now.

Maroon 5 released their new album titled Jordi in June. The release, named after the group's late manager Jordan Feldstein, contains the singles "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and "Memories."

Maroon 5's 2011 hit song "Moves Like Jagger," featuring Christina Aguilera, has recently achieved diamond status.

Here is the full list of dates for Maroon 5's 2021 tour

Aug. 10 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Aug. 12 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 18 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center

Aug. 23 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 25 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 26 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at RIverbend Music Center

Aug. 30 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

Sept. 1 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 2 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 4 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavillion

Sept. 5 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 7 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 8 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 10 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 12 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

Sept. 13 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 15 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 23 -- West Palm Beach, FL, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- Tampa, FL, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 -- Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 28 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 1 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 2 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium

Oct. 5 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 --- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion