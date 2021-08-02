Ava Max is joining Maroon 5 on their upcoming slate of U.S. stadium shows, that are a part of the band's 2021 tour.
Max will be the opening act at Maroon 5's Chicago show at Wrigley Field on Aug. 30, the Hershey, Pa., show at Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 5, the Boston show at Fenway Park on Sept. 12 and the Los Angeles show at Banc of California Stadium on Oct. 2.
Maroon 5 is officially kicking off the tour on Aug. 10 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Wash. Blackbear will be supporting Maroon 5 on all dates.
Tickets are available now.
Maroon 5 released their new album titled Jordi in June. The release, named after the group's late manager Jordan Feldstein, contains the singles "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and "Memories."
Maroon 5's 2011 hit song "Moves Like Jagger," featuring Christina Aguilera, has recently achieved diamond status.
Here is the full list of dates for Maroon 5's 2021 tour
Aug. 10 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 18 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center
Aug. 23 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 25 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 26 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at RIverbend Music Center
Aug. 30 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field
Sept. 1 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 2 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Sept. 4 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavillion
Sept. 5 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 7 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 8 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 10 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 12 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park
Sept. 13 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 15 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sept. 23 -- West Palm Beach, FL, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 -- Tampa, FL, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 -- Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 28 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 1 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 2 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium
Oct. 5 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 --- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
